Saaksha & Kinni unveils Myrah, a colourful tribute to Gujarat's Adalaj Stepwell, at LFWxFDCI

Homegrown label Saaksha & Kinni, run by designers Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat, is synonymous with vibrant pops of colours and funky silhouettes. Their latest resort wear range, called Myrah, is no different in spirit and is inspired by the breathtaking Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat. Unveiled at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI, Myrah seamlessly weaves intricate floral motifs and geometric patterns into signature statement prints. The stepwell, originally built to provide water to an arid region, serves as the perfect muse for this collaboration with Lakme’s Sun Stopper show.

Saaksha & Kinni reimagine Gujarat’s architectural beauty through Myrah

The edit has all the design elements that the label stands for, including its signature layering, hand micro-pleating, and a balance of bold yet feminine silhouettes. Lightweight chiffons, cottons, crepes, and satins make for a breezy, effortless summer wardrobe, while lycra-infused swimwear and canvas-constructed jackets add versatility to the whole range. The palette draws from the sunlit hues of sandstone, while blues mirror the stepwell’s water, and reds and purples celebrate the vibrancy of Gujarati culture.