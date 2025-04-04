Saaksha & Kinni unveils Myrah, a colourful tribute to Gujarat's Adalaj Stepwell, at LFWxFDCI
Homegrown label Saaksha & Kinni, run by designers Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat, is synonymous with vibrant pops of colours and funky silhouettes. Their latest resort wear range, called Myrah, is no different in spirit and is inspired by the breathtaking Adalaj Stepwell in Gujarat. Unveiled at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI, Myrah seamlessly weaves intricate floral motifs and geometric patterns into signature statement prints. The stepwell, originally built to provide water to an arid region, serves as the perfect muse for this collaboration with Lakme’s Sun Stopper show.
Saaksha & Kinni reimagine Gujarat’s architectural beauty through Myrah
The edit has all the design elements that the label stands for, including its signature layering, hand micro-pleating, and a balance of bold yet feminine silhouettes. Lightweight chiffons, cottons, crepes, and satins make for a breezy, effortless summer wardrobe, while lycra-infused swimwear and canvas-constructed jackets add versatility to the whole range. The palette draws from the sunlit hues of sandstone, while blues mirror the stepwell’s water, and reds and purples celebrate the vibrancy of Gujarati culture.
Designed for the contemporary traveller, Myrah offers fluid dresses, ethereal kaftans, and effortlessly chic jackets. Designer Saaksha Bhat takes us through the same.
What was the idea behind Myrah?
The idea behind the collection was to marry fashion and the concept of the sun together. We wanted it to be layered, fun and have a sense of protection from the sun.
What is unique about this collection?
I think the underlying essence of Saaksha & Kinni can clearly be seen in the collection, but it varies in terms of some of the colours we have used. We are not typically known for bright yellows and oranges, and we have also introduced our own bags onto the runway for the first time.
How unique are the prints this time?
There are a lot of floral motifs and geometric shapes inspired by the Adalaj Stepwell. The structure played a huge part in our inspiration.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
We try to limit waste fabrics as much as possible by introducing them in the lining, incorporating them as appliqué or using them within the embroidery itself. We also use hands instead of machine techniques, like micro-plating, quilting and embroidery to promote craftsmanship.
Who, in your opinion, is the best-dressed woman?
The late Iris Apfel. She had a unique point of view, was unabashedly unapologetic, and set her own trends.