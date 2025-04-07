This homegrown brand just introduced 'Prestige Polos'

In the world of high-end fashion, women often get to make bold statements while men are left with limited and uninspired options. This realisation sparked the creation of Outerworld, a luxury brand founded by Punit and Niharika Verma, who sought to fill this gap with a collection that combines style, comfort, and craftsmanship.

“Outerworld was born from a realisation of an undeniable gap in men’s fashion that could no longer be ignored,” says Niharika. After a decade of hard work and a successful brand acquisition, Punit and Niharika found themselves in upscale venues where, while women were dazzling in statement-making outfits, men’s fashion was stuck in a cycle of basic polos, checked shirts, and forgettable tees. “Men were forced to choose between the ordinary and overpriced luxury brands,” she adds. This experience led to their obsession with creating a brand that would truly represent the energy, confidence, and individuality of modern men.

Their latest offering, The Prestige Polos collection, is a bold step in achieving this vision. Designed for men who value both style and comfort, the collection features premium polos made from 100 per cent mercerised cotton. Known for its silky texture, breathability, and durability, this fabric ensures a luxurious feel without compromising on comfort. “We wanted to offer men a product that felt as good as it looked. Mercerised cotton gives a smooth, structured finish while keeping it breathable for all-day wear,” says Niharika.