Designer Amit Aggarwal’s new range of pret wear unveiled at LFWxFDCI has the right amount of swag

Often, in the modern world, the hurried pace of life doesn’t always allow us the luxury to pause or communicate. We brush past each other with hardly any time to greet, yet communication remains key to human bonding. This very concept of fluid, and, at times, silent communication forms the crux of couturier Amit Aggarwal’s latest prêt collection, Aged Anew: What We Have Now Is All That We Once Had, which he showcased in partnership with Nothing at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. This is the first full-fledged prêt line that Amit has introduced since the launch of his prêt label AM.IT in 2015.

To convey the message, Amit — who’s known in the world of fashion for envisaging dramatic sets on the ramp — had a massive 15ft by 20ft installation right at the centre, designed as a single loop with a material that can be repurposed. “It looks like it’s from outer space because I think that’s synonymous with our brand, but it’s designed with the idea of human communication and connection. There are two open ends to the installation so two humans can have a communication, even if it’s only when looking at each other while passing by. The idea is that despite the complexities of our emotions, humans can communicate. The voice may echo through different layers, but somewhere it resonates and reaches the person in the truest form that one would like it to,” explains Amit.

The latest collection is all about versatility — clothing that is effortless and made to be styled in the wearer’s own way. All the silhouettes have an edge and are structured yet fluid, consisting of easy layering pieces with bold details that can be mixed and matched. Infinity motifs run through the collection, and this season, Amit has made classic tailoring meet unusual draping, creating practical yet fashion-forward pieces like cropped jackets, asymmetric hems, and lightweight separates in rich jewel tones.

At the heart of it all is Amit’s latest muse, the Banaras brocade, which he has reworked with a modern twist and paired with signature handwoven polymer, thereby building a bridge between tradition and the future. “This collection is about freedom — clothes that move with you, adapt to you, and evolve with your style. Fashion should be effortless yet expressive. These pieces are designed to be worn your way, mixed with what you already love, and styled to feel uniquely you,” says Amit as he takes us through the collection.

Amit Aggarwal on his latest Aged Anew pret collection at LFWxFDCI