Designer Arshna Raj’s collection Echo unveiled at LFWxFDCI is inspired by fluidity of water

Designer Arshna Raj’s label, Stoique, impressed all at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with its latest summer collection, Echo, which explores how force, time, and repetition, shape fabric and form, drawing inspiration from the fluidity of water. The collection highlights organic evolution, upcycled textiles, and the intimate connection between maker and material. Silhouettes shift between structure and fluidity, while crushed fabrics, embroidered blooms, and woven motifs create an interplay between control and release. Since sustainability and mindful craftsmanship are integral to Stoique’s philosophy, Arshna focuses on high-quality natural fabrics, incorporating khadi sourced from South India, undyed and loom-state textiles, and upcycled fabric strips repurposed into intricate motifs.

Arshna tells us more about the collection after the show.

Water's essence flows through form and fabric in label Stoique's newest collection Echo