Designer label Shivan & Narresh’s new resort range unveiled at LFWxFDCI is inspired by French artist Fernand Leger’s works
Designer label Shivan & Narresh’s prêt showcase at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was nothing short of an artful statement. Inspired by renowned French artist Fernand Léger, the holiday-leisure range named Resort 25 had a compelling fashion vocabulary, blending artistic expression with playful designs.
Exuding a spirit of relaxed revelry, the collection also celebrates the label’s 15 years with Léger Leisure—a signature print from the brand’s archives, flaunting kaleidoscopic vibrancy and abstract design. The 40 ready-to-wear ensembles include coordinated sets, jumpsuits, ponchos and robes, swim trunks, and resort-ready separates like vests, shackets, shirts, and polos for men. For women, there are breezy summer knits with new melanges, jacquards, & techniques.
“As we embark on an idyllic journey of summer, we find ourselves enchanted by the vibrant tapestry of colours and textures that surround us,” says Shivan Bhatiya, head designer, and Narresh Kukreja, creative director of the label, as they take us through the collection.
Shivan & Narresh paint summer escapes with Léger's palette
What’s the idea behind this collection?
Shivan: Fernand Léger’s work has long been a source of inspiration for us, and as we mark our 15th anniversary, it has encouraged us to reflect on our journey. Looking back, we recognise that many facets of Léger’s artistry remained unexplored when we first drew from his work. This sense of rediscovery led us to revisit his influence, uncovering new layers of inspiration. In many ways, this exploration parallels our evolution in fashion—15 years of growth, reinvention, and ever-deepening creative expression.
How different is it from your previous collection?
Narresh: Our previous Ski & Apres Ski collection was dedicated to winterwear, featuring an array of warm winter knits and ski suits. In contrast, this one shifts the focus to summer revelry, exploring fluid silhouettes in vibrant, kaleidoscopic hues—perfectly designed for a carefree and leisurely escape.
How do you see the swimwear and ready-to-wear (RTW) scene evolving in India over the years?
Shivan: Over the past 15 years, India’s fashion landscape has transformed dramatically. A new generation emerged, and we were fortunate to begin our journey at a time of rapid change. In 2010, fashion shifted from products to experiences, social media redefined self-expression, and luxury shopping moved beyond weddings to everyday indulgences. Swimwear and ready-to-wear in India have evolved from niche markets to wardrobe essentials, driven by global influences, increased travel, and a growing embrace of bold fashion. Once reserved for vacations, swimwear is now a lifestyle staple, while RTW has moved from traditional silhouettes to versatile, contemporary pieces that balance global trends with cultural roots. Today’s consumers seek comfort, craftsmanship, and sustainability, embracing fashion as a celebration of life.
What are the beach wear wardrobe must-haves?
Narresh: For women, it includes paneyos or swim skirts, allowing for an effortless transition from beach to bar. For men, swim shorts and resort shirts create a stylish yet relaxed look for both settings. Key accessories include slip-ons for footwear, visors or bucket hats for sun protection, a beach rug for lounging, and a spacious beach tote to carry all your essentials. Resort must-haves include artisanal prints and bold hues, draped and fluid silhouettes, chic co-ords, and easy resort separates.
You just completed 15 years as a label. How has the journey been so far?
Shivan: It has been an exhilarating journey—one filled with creativity, challenges, and incredible milestones. When we started in 2010, the idea of luxury swim and resort wear in India was still uncharted territory. Our debut on the runway, featuring India’s first-ever swimsuit, was a defining moment, and from there, we set out to build a brand that redefined holiday fashion. Over the years, we have evolved beyond swimwear, expanding into resort, cruise, ski, and now even athleisure, creating a holistic lifestyle brand. The journey has been about pushing boundaries, embracing bold aesthetics, and telling stories through our prints and craftsmanship.
What is your approach to sustainability?
Shivan: Sustainability is at the core of our design philosophy, focusing on mindful sourcing, zero-waste craftsmanship, and timeless fashion. We prioritise ethically sourced fabrics, repurpose excess materials, and create versatile, seasonless pieces that promote longevity over fleeting trends. By empowering local artisans and incorporating eco-conscious packaging, we ensure that luxury coexists with responsibility.
Take us through your eclectic personal style.
Narresh: My personal style is a true reflection of who I am—dynamic, adventurous, and always seeking new experiences. I thrive in the outdoors, embracing every moment to the fullest, which is why my fashion choices lean toward effortless, breezy silhouettes. With a deep love for colour, abstract art, and prints, my wardrobe is a canvas of bold expression. As a true maximalist, I gravitate toward statement prints that embody my vibrant personality.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
Shivan: We are currently gearing up to launch Shivan & Narresh Couture Series V and launching a flagship of Shivan and Narresh Homes in DLF, New Delhi.