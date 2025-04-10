Designer label Shivan & Narresh’s new resort range unveiled at LFWxFDCI is inspired by French artist Fernand Leger’s works

Designer label Shivan & Narresh’s prêt showcase at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was nothing short of an artful statement. Inspired by renowned French artist Fernand Léger, the holiday-leisure range named Resort 25 had a compelling fashion vocabulary, blending artistic expression with playful designs.

Exuding a spirit of relaxed revelry, the collection also celebrates the label’s 15 years with Léger Leisure—a signature print from the brand’s archives, flaunting kaleidoscopic vibrancy and abstract design. The 40 ready-to-wear ensembles include coordinated sets, jumpsuits, ponchos and robes, swim trunks, and resort-ready separates like vests, shackets, shirts, and polos for men. For women, there are breezy summer knits with new melanges, jacquards, & techniques.

“As we embark on an idyllic journey of summer, we find ourselves enchanted by the vibrant tapestry of colours and textures that surround us,” says Shivan Bhatiya, head designer, and Narresh Kukreja, creative director of the label, as they take us through the collection.

Shivan & Narresh paint summer escapes with Léger's palette