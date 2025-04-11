Sandeep Sarkar captures Gen Z's mindful fashion choices with Bibriti Chatterjee in Soumodeep Dutta's sustainable creations for Poila Boishakh 2025

The Bengali New Year is an occasion that always brings the Bengalis, no matter in which part of the globe they are, closer to their roots through a collective celebration of their traditional culture, fashion, and food. Hence, it’s not unnatural to spot every second Bengali during that day on social media splashing glimpses of that day wearing their best Bengali traditional saris with a bindi on the forehead in place, deeply kohled eyes, and nice-smelling flowers adorning their hair. This tribe of women includes even the Gen Z, who love upholding their indigenous culture, albeit with a modern twist.

This year, for our Poila Baisakh special cover, we have tried to capture how young minds function when it comes to giving the traditional fashion a modern flavour. For Gen Z, fashion is never mindless, with a constant focus on the re-wearability of their clothes. They are not only mindful of their surrounding environment but also ensure that each outfit they buy finds a longer shelf life in their wardrobes rather than getting dumped soon after the trend dies out.

Fashion designer Sandeep Sarkar, who specialises in fashion photography, tries to capture the free yet responsible fashion spirits of the younger generations by creating four such captivating looks with handcrafted saris from homegrown designer Soumodeep Dutta’s eponymous slow fashion label, captivatingly draped on young actor Bibriti Chatterjee.

Soumodeep takes us through his latest collection.

Celebrating Bengali tradition with a modern twist