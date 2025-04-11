Satya Paul’s Alchemy edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI is a bold symphony of colours

Label Satya Paul, in collaboration with Lakme Salon, unveiled a vibrant collection called Alchemy at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI. An ode to bold self-expression, the collection embodies a bold symphony of colour, print, and fluid silhouettes inspired by mid-century modernists Ellsworth Kelly and Henri Matisse.

Flowing kaftans, striking tunics, and sophisticated dresses are some of the silhouettes from the range, which features rich caramel mocha, radiant sun-kissed blondes, edgy rose gold, and fiery copper. David Abraham, one of the creative directors of the label, takes us through the edit.

Satya Paul's Alchemy is a vibrant palette for the modern woman's expression