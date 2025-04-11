Satya Paul’s Alchemy edit unveiled at LFWxFDCI is a bold symphony of colours
Label Satya Paul, in collaboration with Lakme Salon, unveiled a vibrant collection called Alchemy at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI. An ode to bold self-expression, the collection embodies a bold symphony of colour, print, and fluid silhouettes inspired by mid-century modernists Ellsworth Kelly and Henri Matisse.
Flowing kaftans, striking tunics, and sophisticated dresses are some of the silhouettes from the range, which features rich caramel mocha, radiant sun-kissed blondes, edgy rose gold, and fiery copper. David Abraham, one of the creative directors of the label, takes us through the edit.
Satya Paul's Alchemy is a vibrant palette for the modern woman's expression
Tell us about Alchemy.
Alchemy is a celebration of transformation. It elevates everyday silhouettes through thoughtful cuts and intricate details. Crafted in breathable blends of linen, crepe, satin, organza, and chiffon, each piece is designed to be gentle on the skin. Select styles are embellished with glass bugles, beads, and sequins that catch the light like dewdrops—infusing the collection with a touch of magic.
This collection is dedicated to the modern, dynamic woman on the move. It features a range of saris and ready-to-wear pieces that capture the carefree, timeless allure reminiscent of Roman Holiday.
How different is this collection from the previous ones?
This summer, colour takes centre stage. Alchemy delves into the entire spectrum, showcasing monochromatic silhouettes where bold, statement hues meet familiar yet striking shapes.
How have you incorporated sustainability into this collection?
Sustainability, for us, is about creating fashion that endures beyond fleeting trends. We focus on producing limited-run pieces with a longer lifespan, encouraging mindful consumption. At the same time, we honour traditional craftsmanship by incorporating artisanal elements like hand-embroidered details from local clusters, ensuring each garment tells a unique story.
What summer essentials should be in any fashionista’s wardrobe?
For a chic summer look, we believe in curated staples: effortless tunics that exude comfort and style, a convertible scarf that doubles as a sarong for sun-soaked days, and a statement tote that completes any outfit with a touch of sophistication.
How is the House’s fashion philosophy evolving?
Our new collections are thoughtfully curated for a more mature clientele, emphasising versatile ready-to-wear separates that effortlessly transition from day to night. While the vibrant colours and bold prints that define the Satya Paul identity remain, we’re now introducing a refined monochromatic palette to appeal to a broader audience, blending timeless elegance with modern sensibilities.
How can one play around with sari styling this year? What drapes are trending?
We’re delighted to unveil our new pre-stitched sari options, designed to make draping effortless without compromising on style. Pair these with a statement blouse and a stylish throw-over trench to create a modern twist on traditional elegance.
What’s your upcoming FW collaboration outline?
It will take you on a journey through a rainbow palette—starting with white, transitioning through every colour, and culminating in black. We’re also introducing a line of monogrammed handbags that echo our commitment to refined, personal style.