Ridhi Mehra’s In The Folds collection redefines bridal and festive wear with effortless luxury

Fashion has always been a reflection of society’s evolving needs and desires, and in the world of bridal and festive wear, the desire for luxury, elegance, and ease is now more prominent than ever. Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection, In The Folds, strikes the perfect balance between opulence and comfort, offering designs that are as effortlessly graceful as they are statement-making.
“For me, In The Folds is inspired by the beauty of movement and effortless glamour. It’s for the modern woman who loves the poetry of drapes but also appreciates structure and statement details,” shares Ridhi. The collection brings to life the perfect fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style, blending pre-draped saris, contemporary lehengas, and versatile anarkalis with fluid silhouettes and dynamic textures. Ridhi notes, “The collection takes cues from summer celebrations—sunlit weddings, breezy soirées, and grand festivities—where ease and elegance go hand in hand.” Each piece is crafted for women who want to make a statement while embracing comfort and practicality.
Grandeur and ease
The concept of effortless luxury takes center stage in this collection. Ridhi explains, “Effortless luxury, to me, is about striking the perfect balance between grandeur and ease. It’s about silhouettes that look opulent but feel weightless, embroidery that stuns but never overwhelms, and craftsmanship that stands out without demanding too much effort from the wearer.”
In this collection, this philosophy comes to life through pre-stitched saris, fluid lehengas, and sculpted blouses, all meticulously designed for graceful movement. The pieces are made from luxurious fabrics such as chiffon, organza, silk, and tissue, which drape beautifully and enhance the overall sense of ethereal elegance.
Ridhi’s signature pre-stitched saris, a hallmark of her design sensibility, are infused with innovative drapes, structured pleats, and intricate detailing. “It’s not just about convenience—it’s about redefining how the sari is worn across generations. The idea is to ensure ease without losing the grandeur and elegance that make saris so special,” she explains.
In The Folds pushes the boundaries of bridal and festive fashion with its creative reinterpretation of drapes and blouses. Ridhi describes the challenge as “creating silhouettes that feel both sculpted and fluid.”
When it comes to styling this collection, Ridhi recommends accessories that complement the balance of structure and softness inherent in the collection. “Think statement earrings or sculptural cuffs to highlight the sharpness of the silhouettes. Diamonds or polki jewellery elevate the look effortlessly, adding a touch of timeless elegance. As for makeup, fresh, glowing skin with a bold eye or a soft lip pairs beautifully with the collection’s designs. Hair can be styled in sleek buns or soft waves, depending on the drama of the outfit,” she suggests.
Looking ahead, Ridhi sees a future where Indian couture embraces versatility and personalisation. “Indian couture is embracing versatility—women no longer want to be restricted by traditional silhouettes alone. They want pieces that are timeless but adaptable, elegant yet easy to wear,” she says. The future of couture, according to Ridhi, will be defined by multifunctionality and contemporary craftsmanship, offering a more personalised and effortless approach to luxury fashion.
Price starts at Rs 44,800. Available online.
