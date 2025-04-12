Ridhi Mehra’s In The Folds collection redefines bridal and festive wear with effortless luxury

Fashion has always been a reflection of society’s evolving needs and desires, and in the world of bridal and festive wear, the desire for luxury, elegance, and ease is now more prominent than ever. Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection, In The Folds, strikes the perfect balance between opulence and comfort, offering designs that are as effortlessly graceful as they are statement-making.

“For me, In The Folds is inspired by the beauty of movement and effortless glamour. It’s for the modern woman who loves the poetry of drapes but also appreciates structure and statement details,” shares Ridhi. The collection brings to life the perfect fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style, blending pre-draped saris, contemporary lehengas, and versatile anarkalis with fluid silhouettes and dynamic textures. Ridhi notes, “The collection takes cues from summer celebrations—sunlit weddings, breezy soirées, and grand festivities—where ease and elegance go hand in hand.” Each piece is crafted for women who want to make a statement while embracing comfort and practicality.