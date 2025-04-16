Songlines is a poetic celebration of rhythm, movement, and the spontaneity of life

We may not always notice it, but there’s an underlying rhythm, in everything we do. From our daily routines to the way we think and move, life itself follows a pattern. Just like the universe, or even our own bodies, there’s a natural cadence at play. Art and music capture this beautifully, each guided by its own beat and flow. Celebrated fashion designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore from the label Abraham & Thakore draw from this very idea in their latest collection, Songlines. Let’s delve into what makes this collection truly special.
David says, “Songlines is a poetic celebration of rhythm, movement, and the harmony of life. The collection is inspired by the idea that music is deeply ingrained in our existence, just like the beats of a song, patterns in nature, or the cycles of life.” The designer duo drew inspiration from Aboriginal art and its storytelling through symbols and repetition. The collection is about fluidity, spontaneity, and the joy of embracing everyday moments, much like a song that lingers in the memory long after it has been played.
“It reflects the free-spirited essence of a summer concert in the park, all effortless, organic, and timeless,” adds Rakesh. Known as masters of minimalism, David and Rakesh have built a distinct design language rooted in India’s rich textile heritage, while reimagining it through a contemporary lens. Their signature style is modern, refined, and quietly elegant, embracing clean lines, subtle detailing, and a thoughtful use of fabric and form.
Spilling the beans on fabrics, David says, “For Songlines, we worked with lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton voile, chanderi, cambric, and linen, the materials that move effortlessly and embody the ease of summer. ”The colour palette for this collection reflects the warmth of the season, with earthy beige, coral, serene blues, and a striking scarlet that adds an element of vibrance.
Rakesh explains, “In terms of designs, we have played with structured pleats and layered patterns, reminiscent of a rhythmic musical composition. Cotton voile ribbons are appliquéd onto fabrics to create dynamic textures, while golden embroidery highlights certain pieces with a touch of understated opulence.” If you look at Songlines, you’ll know that prints and hand embroideries are integral to it — geometric motifs and abstract patterns echo the repetitive nature of musical beats, creating a visual symphony across silhouettes.
The collection includes a range of contemporary silhouettes such as fluid dresses, structured shirts, tailored pants, and easy-breezy kurta sets. “Whether someone prefers a refined, understated aesthetic or a bold statement piece, Songlines offers a versatile selection. The inclusion of both structured and relaxed fits ensures there’s something for every personality,” adds David.
Conscious fashion has always been central to Abraham & Thakore’s philosophy. The designers highlight their use of natural, biodegradable fabrics like cotton and linen, sourced responsibly. Rakesh concludes, “With low-waste production methods and hand-executed embroidery techniques, the brand champions slow fashion while keeping its carbon footprint minimal.”
Price on request. Available online.
