Songlines is a poetic celebration of rhythm, movement, and the spontaneity of life

We may not always notice it, but there’s an underlying rhythm, in everything we do. From our daily routines to the way we think and move, life itself follows a pattern. Just like the universe, or even our own bodies, there’s a natural cadence at play. Art and music capture this beautifully, each guided by its own beat and flow. Celebrated fashion designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore from the label Abraham & Thakore draw from this very idea in their latest collection, Songlines. Let’s delve into what makes this collection truly special.

Abraham & Thakore's latest collection Songlines is inspired by art and music

David says, “Songlines is a poetic celebration of rhythm, movement, and the harmony of life. The collection is inspired by the idea that music is deeply ingrained in our existence, just like the beats of a song, patterns in nature, or the cycles of life.” The designer duo drew inspiration from Aboriginal art and its storytelling through symbols and repetition. The collection is about fluidity, spontaneity, and the joy of embracing everyday moments, much like a song that lingers in the memory long after it has been played.

“It reflects the free-spirited essence of a summer concert in the park, all effortless, organic, and timeless,” adds Rakesh. Known as masters of minimalism, David and Rakesh have built a distinct design language rooted in India’s rich textile heritage, while reimagining it through a contemporary lens. Their signature style is modern, refined, and quietly elegant, embracing clean lines, subtle detailing, and a thoughtful use of fabric and form.