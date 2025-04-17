Conscious label Sitarraa’s latest collection draws from landscapes of the Malabar region
Luxury prêt wear label Sitarraa by Shikha Nanda has earned renown for its exquisite textiles and intricate craftsmanship. Their summer collection Malabaar, too, is rooted in tradition and pays tribute to the essence of womanhood, brought to life through organic chanderi silks, delicately embroidered motifs, and fine handwork.
The colour story draws from the lush palette of tropical landscapes—ivory tones, soft gold, and green, while the silhouettes include flowy kurtas, jumpsuits, kaftan-inspired dresses, and co-ord sets.
Shikha speaks with us about the edit.
From eco-conscious fabrics to easy silhouettes, the label’s new line blends tradition with wearability
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of Malabar, where golden skies meet lush earth, and tropical waters whisper through swaying palms, the collection embodies a seamless blend of heritage techniques with contemporary, fluid silhouettes.
What’s sustainability for you? How is it incorporated into your creations?
Sustainability isn’t just a responsibility, it’s an extension of the way we approach design. It’s about honouring craft and working mindfully with materials. We incorporate sustain- able practices in meaningful ways, like using natural tamarind tree bark for our tracing dye instead of harsh chemicals. We also use biodegradable packaging. Each piece is crafted with care, designed to be timeless and to last beyond seasons.
What are the chic resort and party wear essentials?
I think the most essential resort or party piece today is one that moves with you and holds a bit of story. Kaftan-inspired dresses, relaxed tunics with hand-done embroidery, and silk co-ords are the go-to pieces.
What inspires you as a designer?
I draw immense inspiration from art, history, and culture. Whether it’s the timeless beauty of classical paintings, the intricate designs of ancient textiles, or the awe-inspiring architecture of various countries, I find endless ways to reinterpret these elements in fashion. Nature also plays a significant role in my creativity. The colours, textures, and organic forms found in landscapes, flowers, and animals deeply influence the palettes and silhouettes I choose for my collections. I am particularly inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India.
The artistry of Indian karigars and the master artisans resonates deeply in my designs. I admire the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into traditional textiles, as well as the intricate hand-embroidery techniques that have been passed down through generations.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity in your eyes?
Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly the best-dressed celebrity. She effortlessly carries both bold, over-the-top looks and understated outfits with equal grace. Every ensemble she wears is meticulously styled, with attention to detail that enhances its aesthetic appeal.