Conscious label Sitarraa’s latest collection draws from landscapes of the Malabar region

Luxury prêt wear label Sitarraa by Shikha Nanda has earned renown for its exquisite textiles and intricate craftsmanship. Their summer collection Malabaar, too, is rooted in tradition and pays tribute to the essence of womanhood, brought to life through organic chanderi silks, delicately embroidered motifs, and fine handwork.

The colour story draws from the lush palette of tropical landscapes—ivory tones, soft gold, and green, while the silhouettes include flowy kurtas, jumpsuits, kaftan-inspired dresses, and co-ord sets.

Shikha speaks with us about the edit.

From eco-conscious fabrics to easy silhouettes, the label’s new line blends tradition with wearability