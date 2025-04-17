Designer Anjul Bhandari’s collection Sangam is all about light and modern Chikankari works

Renowned for her mastery of Chikankari and Kamdani crafts, designer Anjul Bhandari’s SS’25 edit, Sangam, is inspired by the sacred Triveni Sangam, where three holy rivers converge. This collection is a tribute to the harmony of tradition and modernity, designed for the woman who embraces both.

At the heart of Sangam lies the exquisite fusion of Chikankari’s delicate artistry with the shimmer of Japanese beads, kora, and kardana embellishments, while the collection’s soul is rooted in the Ganga Jamuni effect—a centuries-old embroidery style that marries silver and gold tones. The palette ranges from pristine whites in Chikankari to a deep rose shade, offering a beautiful balance of subtlety and boldness. The cuts are clean and flattering, designed to appeal to a young, dynamic audience, while the intricate Chikankari embroidery adds depth and character to the pieces.

Anjul takes us through the edit.

Anjul Bhandari’s Sangam draws from the sacred Triveni confluence to fuse old-world charm with new-age sensibility