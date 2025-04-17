Designer Anjul Bhandari’s collection Sangam is all about light and modern Chikankari works
Renowned for her mastery of Chikankari and Kamdani crafts, designer Anjul Bhandari’s SS’25 edit, Sangam, is inspired by the sacred Triveni Sangam, where three holy rivers converge. This collection is a tribute to the harmony of tradition and modernity, designed for the woman who embraces both.
At the heart of Sangam lies the exquisite fusion of Chikankari’s delicate artistry with the shimmer of Japanese beads, kora, and kardana embellishments, while the collection’s soul is rooted in the Ganga Jamuni effect—a centuries-old embroidery style that marries silver and gold tones. The palette ranges from pristine whites in Chikankari to a deep rose shade, offering a beautiful balance of subtlety and boldness. The cuts are clean and flattering, designed to appeal to a young, dynamic audience, while the intricate Chikankari embroidery adds depth and character to the pieces.
Anjul takes us through the edit.
Anjul Bhandari’s Sangam draws from the sacred Triveni confluence to fuse old-world charm with new-age sensibility
How have you incorporated Chikankari work in a modern way?
Chikankari has been reinterpreted in a modern way with an embroidery pattern that is delicate and understated, allowing the craftsmanship to shine without overwhelming the garment. This allows for pieces to be versatile enough to be worn with a contemporary wardrobe.
What inspires your designs?
My designs are primarily inspired by the artisans I work with. Being closely involved with them in rural villages, we constantly engage in conversations where they share the stories behind their creations. These stories are the essence of my inspiration. I spend a lot of time with the artisans, collaborating and brainstorming with them to determine the direction for each collection. It’s from these interactions that ideas emerge and evolve.
What’s your personal choice of fashion?
I gravitate towards clothing that is comfortable, sustainable, and versatile. I value pieces that are crafted with attention to detail and can be passed down as heirlooms. These are garments you can effortlessly style in various ways, pulling them out at any time, for any occasion, and still feel relevant and chic
What are the sustainable elements in your creations?
We strive to blend artistry with responsibility by ensuring that traditional techniques are preserved and celebrated. My label acts as a bridge between the past and the future, ensuring that traditional techniques and stitches don’t get lost along the way but instead are celebrated and passed down through generations. Each piece of an ensemble can be paired with different garments and yet make a style statement. This, for me, defines sustainability—where we not only wear handcrafted garments but also re-wear the pieces differently.