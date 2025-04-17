Designer Namrata Joshipura takes us through her debut athleisure collection unveiled at LFWxFDCI

Designer Namrata Joshipura is an energy bomb that infuses you with positivity, no matter what time of the day you meet her. The warm and effusive designer loves to run slow in order to run fast, not only on the tracks but in her personal and professional spaces as well. One of the Six-Star medal-winning marathon runners in our country, who has covered all six major marathons held in Boston, London, Chicago, Berlin, New York, and Tokyo, Namrata did a head-turning show at the recently concluded LFWxFDCI with her first-ever full-fledged athleisure collection. The elevated activewear edit, Athleisure Redefined, in collaboration with R|Elan, has a versatile display where street glamour meets activewear with silhouettes like sculpted bodysuits, statement puffer jackets, high-impact singlets, shorts, and elevated tees in R|Elan Green Gold — an eco-friendly fabric made using recycled post-consumer PET bottles.

“It’s a passion project for sports, for movement, for fashionable movement, for everything. In the past, all the shows that I’ve done have had references to my affinity for sports and sportswear, so my girls have walked in bodysuits, in caps, and in shorts. So, when R|Elan launched this fabric called Cool Texts and approached me for an athleisure show, I took it on,” says Namrata.

What impressed us is that the range is not your typical activewear. Namrata’s collection will take any chic and fashionable woman—who’s also a fitness freak—right from her day at the gym to a lounge party at night. The designer chats with us about the same and more.

Excerpts:

Athleisure gets a couture spin as Namrata Joshipura drops her first full-fledged activewear collection at LFWxFDCI