Masaba Gupta on her new flagship store in Delhi and the summer bridal scene
Masaba Gupta and her creations have always been synonymous with the chic and strong women of today, who also do not forget to have fun. In all these years, House of Masaba, led by the gritty designer, has evolved and expanded as a label in more ways than one. The latest feather in the cap has been the grand launch of its largest bridal flagship store in Mehrauli, New Delhi. On the sidelines of it all, we speak with Masaba about redefining the Indian bridal fashion scene, the inspiration behind this unique store, her design philosophy, and the evolution of the label’s bridal and fine jewellery collections.
Excerpts:
What was the idea behind this bridal flagship store in Delhi?
I think the brand has slowly pivoted to becoming a key player in the wedding, bridal, and luxury segment, and it is only correct to be present in a place that has long been considered the destination for brides and grooms alike. So, the idea was to create a space that was large enough to accommodate the experience and the product in the heart of Delhi and in a completely new design language.
How different will the experience be for the brides?
Typically, bridal stores are ostentatious and over-the-top with their visual language. This store is actually very meditative and calming, with minimal decoration. It’s almost like stepping into an oasis adorned with beautiful clothes that double as décor. For brides, the experience will be a tad bit heightened because we also have a jewellery salon there, and it feels like an Old Delhi home.
What trends are dominating the summer bridal wedding scene?
I think we have gone back to heritage in many ways. People are liking something that feels a little old school, which feels like it belongs to their mothers or their grandmothers, and it’s been repurposed for the modern world. So, I think there is a lot of focus today on heirloom pieces, or pieces that feel like heirloom but are actually modern. And comfort has become the language for brides—where they don’t want the typical heavy lehenga, but they want something that they can move in, that they can actually enjoy their festivities in. Having said that, I think some sorbet colours, certain pastels like pistachio, burfi pinks, are also very popular this summer.
What options work for bridesmaids and relatives?
I think bridesmaids today are opting for lightly embellished gowns and lightly embellished lehengas. They also don’t mind wearing saris with a double dupatta. Bridesmaids and relatives have also become more conscious about how they are really complementing the bride, and at the same time want something that’s fluid and does not make them feel weighed down. A lot of soft crepes, light silks, flowing, fluid gowns which have a little cape on them or a shrug on them, and anything that feels light but also celebratory is really working for them.
What are the essential pieces every bride should have in her wardrobe?
A great set of customised kaleeras, a cool gown or maybe a pantsuit, a really cool veil that doubles up as a dupatta, a set of satin pyjamas which are personalised and have a little bit of embellishment on them.
What are some fashion nays for brides?
One, if you’re uncomfortable, it’s going to show. So, you’d rather have comfort and beautiful pictures and actually be able to enjoy yourself. Secondly, don’t go by trends. Some brides don’t work with ivory very well. It washes them out. Don’t dress like your favourite celebrity—dress like your best self. See what works on you and then make a decision.
Embrace colour, for sure. If you feel like someone is telling you to not embrace colour, it should be your personal choice. If you feel like it works on your skin, you should do it. And I think too much of the nath (nose pin), like a giant nath and too much jewellery—which looks uncomfortable—along with makeup should be avoided as much as possible.
And always make sure that the can-can in the lehenga is comfortable. Sometimes, it becomes a little bulky, and you can’t sit down properly. Pick comfort over anything else.