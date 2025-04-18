Bold, unapologetic, and born to stand out, ‘Quoi’ isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a fearless stride into self-expression
There’s something unapologetically electric about Quoi—a collection that doesn’t whisper style, it announces it. Loud. Proud. Made for the woman who doesn’t wait for permission to be seen.
Be bold, be you, with Quoi
From the get-go, Quoi was never about playing it safe. Its design philosophy draws from the vibrant individuality of women across India—diverse in background, united in boldness. “We created Quoi to reflect today’s Indian woman—expressive, unapologetic, and always evolving,” says Ahmad Hushsham, who co-founded Yoho Footwear, along with Prateek Singhal. From students sketching dreams in hostels to entrepreneurs rewriting rules in boardrooms, this sneaker is a mirror to momentum.
And the colour? It’s not just flair—it’s language. A visual attitude. “Colour is the heartbeat of the Quoi collection,” says Prateek Singhal, Yoho’s co-founder and design mind behind the scenes. “Each hue was chosen to evoke energy and emotion—these are sneakers that feel like personalities in motion.” You don’t wear Quoi to blend in—you wear it to own every side of yourself.
But Quoi’s boldness doesn’t stop at the surface. Look closer. Feel deeper. Underneath the riot of colours is a foundation built on thoughtful, wear-everywhere tech. “With Quoi, comfort and durability don’t take a backseat to style—they ride alongside it,” says Prateek. We’re talking breathable premium Lycra uppers, suede synthetic overlays for structure and flair, and those Footpharma™ insoles—an all-day arch-hugging hug for your feet. As Prateek adds, “Whether you’re walking the city or owning a room, Quoi moves with you—longer, stronger, without compromise.”
And when it comes to design, the collection takes the road less travelled—with confidence. “The sleek, low-profile silhouette is elevated with bold, contrasting palettes that break the rules of ‘safe’ fashion,” Ahmad explains. Think curved paneling, smooth suede touches, stretchable laces that say ‘slip in, let’s go’, and an anti-skid TPR sole that keeps up no matter where you’re headed.
There’s a quiet rebellion in every stitch. A kind of clean confidence. A sneaker that speaks volumes without ever shouting. And this is where Yoho Footwear stands apart from the rest—fusing style, comfort, and accessibility without making you choose. “At Yoho, we don’t believe you should have to choose between comfort, style, and affordability—we believe you should have it all,” says Prateek. “Every pair is built with the details that matter—design that feels current, not copied, and quality that doesn’t come with hype-price markups.”
Because Quoi isn’t just about sneakers—it’s about the statement you make when you wear them. “These aren’t just shoes—they’re a catalyst for individuality,” Ahmad reflects. “Each pair empowers you to step out confidently, unapologetically, and on your own terms.”
In a world of fleeting trends, this collection doesn’t follow the moment—it defines it. It brings in what’s now—like colour blocking, minimalist silhouettes, and contrast details—and flips it into something bolder, something realer. “This edit doesn’t just follow fashion trends—it uses them as a launchpad to celebrate bold individuality,” says both Ahmad and Prateek.
So go ahead. Step into Quoi and into a version of you that doesn’t wait to be told what’s in style—because she’s already wearing it.
Prices start at INR 2,249.
Available online.
