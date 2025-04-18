Bold, unapologetic, and born to stand out, ‘Quoi’ isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a fearless stride into self-expression

There’s something unapologetically electric about Quoi—a collection that doesn’t whisper style, it announces it. Loud. Proud. Made for the woman who doesn’t wait for permission to be seen.

Be bold, be you, with Quoi

From the get-go, Quoi was never about playing it safe. Its design philosophy draws from the vibrant individuality of women across India—diverse in background, united in boldness. “We created Quoi to reflect today’s Indian woman—expressive, unapologetic, and always evolving,” says Ahmad Hushsham, who co-founded Yoho Footwear, along with Prateek Singhal. From students sketching dreams in hostels to entrepreneurs rewriting rules in boardrooms, this sneaker is a mirror to momentum.