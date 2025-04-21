The Korvai collection redefines South Indian fashion through bold silhouettes and style

From the intricate drapes of the Kanjeevaram sari to the humble elegance of Madras checks, South Indian fashion is a space where textiles speak of heritage, identity, and everyday life. In this vibrant landscape, Erode’s latest collection, Korvai, emerges as a heartfelt homage to Tamil Nadu’s cultural and textile roots. Known for its raw, unfiltered aesthetic and fearless storytelling, the brand seamlessly bridges the gap between traditional South Indian craftsmanship and contemporary fashion narratives.
“Erode is more than just a name — it’s a call to action,” says founder Mayank Bhutra. Born and raised in the culturally rich town of Erode, Tamil Nadu, Mayank grew up surrounded by looms and textiles. Despite having no formal background in fashion, his vision to spotlight dying crafts led to the creation of a label that celebrates heritage with bold minimalism. “We cherish imperfection, appreciating the beauty in flaws and learning from them,” he adds.
Korvai, meaning connect or sync, explores the poetic bond between maker and muse. The standout motif, the Gloriosa lily — Tamil Nadu’s state flower — blooms across garments alongside asymmetric shuttle cutouts and the signature ‘E’ for the brand, establishing a rhythmic visual narrative. “This collection focuses on the connection between the wearer and the garment,” Mayank explains. “Each piece becomes part of the wearer, just like the canvas becomes part of the artist.”
With Madras checks as its core textile, Korvai also incorporates seersucker and open-ended cotton in earthy indigos, browns, and whites. The result is a breathable, versatile wardrobe of everyday pieces — lightweight paavada sets, kavi dresses, and Korvai connect shirts — that remain rooted in cultural identity yet completely wearable.
At the heart of Erode’s ethos is sustainability. “All our fabrics are made and produced in Erode, and the yarns are repurposed from surplus stocks,” says Mayank. With made-to-measure production and active engagement in ethical practices, the brand stands in direct opposition to fast fashion, fostering an ecosystem that supports local artisans.
The design process behind Korvai is deeply tactile. With pleat manipulations, embroidery, and contrast stitch lines, each piece is meticulously crafted to offer authenticity and individuality. As Mayank puts it, “Erode is all about breaking the norm. Through this collection, we want to fill the gaps — making something that’s everyday, accessible, yet deeply personal.”
Prices start at `4,900.
Available online.