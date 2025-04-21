The Korvai collection redefines South Indian fashion through bold silhouettes and style

From the intricate drapes of the Kanjeevaram sari to the humble elegance of Madras checks, South Indian fashion is a space where textiles speak of heritage, identity, and everyday life. In this vibrant landscape, Erode’s latest collection, Korvai, emerges as a heartfelt homage to Tamil Nadu’s cultural and textile roots. Known for its raw, unfiltered aesthetic and fearless storytelling, the brand seamlessly bridges the gap between traditional South Indian craftsmanship and contemporary fashion narratives.

“Erode is more than just a name — it’s a call to action,” says founder Mayank Bhutra. Born and raised in the culturally rich town of Erode, Tamil Nadu, Mayank grew up surrounded by looms and textiles. Despite having no formal background in fashion, his vision to spotlight dying crafts led to the creation of a label that celebrates heritage with bold minimalism. “We cherish imperfection, appreciating the beauty in flaws and learning from them,” he adds.