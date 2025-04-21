This collection blends forgotten arts and modern chic, celebrating craft and culture

Summer has a way of waking up the soul — bringing with it warmth, colour, and a craving for relaxation. It’s a season that stirs nostalgia and ignites creativity, much like the textiles that have wrapped Indian stories for centuries. Hindostan Archive’s latest edit, Indian Summers, is a masterful ode to India’s rich textile heritage, reimagined for the modern world. Co-founder and designer Sahil Meenia describes the collection as “a celebration of elegance amidst change,” inspired by the fleeting beauty of late summer days.
Indian Summers bridges the past and present, crafting garments that carry stories within every thread. “Our designs thrive on the interplay of heritage and modernity,” says Sahil. “We reimagine forgotten crafts like Paako, Bhujodi weave, Rabadi, Kharekh, and Suf into gender-fluid shapes that resonate with today’s identities.” The brand works directly with artisan communities in regions like Kutch, West Bengal, Kashmir, and Bagru, reviving lesser-known crafts such as Khambadya and Rilli. Sahil emphasises that these efforts are about more than preservation, “It’s not just about honouring the past; it’s about stitching it into tomorrow’s narrative.”
Indian Summers captures the vibrancy of late summer through a palette of turmeric yellow, indigo, burnt orange, charcoal black, and moss green. The collection features airy silk shirts, oversized denim jackets, tailored kurtas, and hand-embellished trousers. “We draped these traditions in airy silhouettes dip-dyed in gradients that mirror the fading light of a summer dusk,” explains Sahil. Motifs play a significant role in the collection. Geometric embroideries add a contemporary edge, while traditional patterns like paisleys and florals pay homage to India’s textile legacy. A highlight is Bhujodi weaving from Gujarat’s Kutch region. “Motifs like Popati, Chaumukh,’ and Panchko reflect rural life and nature,” says Sahil. The brand prioritises sustainable practices by using organic kala cotton, handloom denim, khadi, and Mashru silk. Each piece undergoes meticulous craftsmanship — some taking weeks to complete. “Our naturally dyed black denim jacket is coloured with dye extracted from iron rust,” shares Sahil. The jacket is adorned with hand-embroidered silver ghungroos along the yoke and trouser seams, blending traditional methods with modern aesthetics.
Another standout piece is the Bandhani ceremonial shirt. Inspired by bridal saris from Gujarat, it undergoes three rounds of dyeing to achieve layered hues of white, yellow, and red. The Shibori indigo mashru silk shirt also shines in this collection with wave-like patterns created using natural indigo dye. “Each shirt is unique; no two are ever the same,” says Sahil.
Hindostan Archive envisions its garments as heirlooms that future generations will cherish. “Every stitch whispers: take pride in where you come from,” reflects Sahil. He describes Indian Summers as a “love letter to resilience,” celebrating life’s frayed edges and unexpected beauty. “We’re not just archivists; we’re alchemists — ensuring these crafts aren’t just preserved but experienced,” Sahil adds.
Prices start at INR 4,500.
Available online.