This collection blends forgotten arts and modern chic, celebrating craft and culture

Summer has a way of waking up the soul — bringing with it warmth, colour, and a craving for relaxation. It’s a season that stirs nostalgia and ignites creativity, much like the textiles that have wrapped Indian stories for centuries. Hindostan Archive’s latest edit, Indian Summers, is a masterful ode to India’s rich textile heritage, reimagined for the modern world. Co-founder and designer Sahil Meenia describes the collection as “a celebration of elegance amidst change,” inspired by the fleeting beauty of late summer days.

Indian Summers bridges the past and present, crafting garments that carry stories within every thread. “Our designs thrive on the interplay of heritage and modernity,” says Sahil. “We reimagine forgotten crafts like Paako, Bhujodi weave, Rabadi, Kharekh, and Suf into gender-fluid shapes that resonate with today’s identities.” The brand works directly with artisan communities in regions like Kutch, West Bengal, Kashmir, and Bagru, reviving lesser-known crafts such as Khambadya and Rilli. Sahil emphasises that these efforts are about more than preservation, “It’s not just about honouring the past; it’s about stitching it into tomorrow’s narrative.”