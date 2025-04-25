Couturier Smita Shrinivas' summer collection is all about nature's transient beauty
Couturier Smita Shrinivas SS'24 collection Garden Martini is an ode to nature's transient beauty and is replete with fluid silhouettes, ethereal textures, and an effortless charm.
Smita's fusion of her personal style with surrealist brand codes showcases a fresh, modern evolution for the brand while maintaining its legacy of artistic experimentation. She takes us through the same.
Smita Shrinivas captures nature’s fleeting poetry in her SS’24 edit
Tell us about your collection.
Our design language is rooted in contrast, where bold structure meets soft romance, and fluid drapes dance with sculpted edges. We work with rich, tactile fabrics such as silk organza, tulle, satin, and crepe—brought to life through intricate beadwork, glass sequins, metallic threads, and hand-embroidered textures that feel both nostalgic and modern. One facet of the collection embraces deeper tones, metallic drama, and architectural silhouettes. The other explores an ethereal palette—pastels like blush pink, powder blue, teal, and fuchsia—interpreted through airy fabrics, delicate appliqués, and movement-friendly cuts. From corseted gowns and off-shoulder classics to experimental drapes and asymmetric lines, each piece is designed as poetry in motion—intentional, expressive, and emotionally resonant.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection is an ode to nature’s fleeting poetry—a dreamscape where imagination blooms freely. It’s inspired by the quiet, powerful beauty found in imagination transience: how sunlight filters through petals, or how a breeze carries memory. The silhouettes are soft yet structured, evoking ease and grace. Much like nature, the collection invites the wearers to embrace their own season of becoming— tender yet bold, ephemeral yet timeless.
What’s trending this summer in luxe prêt party wear?
It’s a season of quiet glam with a clear movement toward pastel palettes, sculpted bodices, sheer overlays, and nature-inspired surface textures. Silhouettes like cape dresses, off-shoulder blouses, asymmetric skirts, and delicate shimmer elements with subtle hand-embellishments will trend.
What are some party wear essentials?
A sharply tailored black jumpsuit, a hand-painted short dress, a sheer overlay or cape for layering, sculptural jewellery, metallic flats, and a standout co-ord.
What inspires you as a designer?
Time, nature, people, and the spaces in between. I’m endlessly drawn to untold stories, fleeting emotions, and poetic contrasts. Architecture, vintage letters, Sufi poetry, and women who live unapologetically, all continue to shape the emotional undercurrent of my work.
Who is the best-dressed celeb in your eyes?
From the past, Maharani Gayatri Devi and from today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We’re launching our next collection this August—a tribute to craftsmanship, femininity, and modern nostalgia. This line leans heavily into detailed embroidery, rich textures, and fluid silhouettes. Pastels take centre stage: butter yellow, lilac, soft pinks, baby blues, white, and gold. Expect corseted bodices, sequinned drapes, petal-cut hemlines, and sheer panels that glow under light. It’s couture that feels opulent yet weightless—created for the woman who doesn’t just enter a room but transforms it with her presence.