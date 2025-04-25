Couturier Smita Shrinivas' summer collection is all about nature's transient beauty

Couturier Smita Shrinivas SS'24 collection Garden Martini is an ode to nature's transient beauty and is replete with fluid silhouettes, ethereal textures, and an effortless charm.

Smita's fusion of her personal style with surrealist brand codes showcases a fresh, modern evolution for the brand while maintaining its legacy of artistic experimentation. She takes us through the same.

Smita Shrinivas captures nature’s fleeting poetry in her SS’24 edit