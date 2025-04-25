Qala offers elevated, comfortable, and travel-friendly pieces

There was a time when people stuck to rigid routines heading to offices, sitting in cubicles for hours, chasing deadlines. While those roles still exist, the world has shifted. Today, more and more individuals are chasing passion-led careers, be it in the arts, design, or something uniquely their own. They crave movement, meaning, and a life that blends work with purpose.
TrueBrowns’ new collection, Qala, mirrors this beautiful transition. It’s a celebration of contemporary dressing for those who turn passion into profession. With travel-friendly silhouettes and thoughtful details, the edit is made for the dreamers, the doers, and the ones redefining work on their own terms.
The founder, Udita Bansal tells us, “The modern workspace is no longer confined to office cubicles; it’s dynamic and ever-evolving, from creative studios to bustling workshops.” With Qala, she wanted to create a collection that caters to this shift, offering elevated, comfortable, and travel-friendly pieces that empower people in their everyday pursuits.
The edit introduces a refined play of textures, prints, and embroidery, each motif carrying a deeper story. “We took inspiration from the idea of renewal and self-expression, which is reflected in delicate florals, bold geo prints, and quirky embroidery that celebrates individuality,” adds Udita.
The collection is crafted from 100 per cent pure cotton and breathable, low-wrinkle fabrics to ensure all-day comfort. “We’ve prioritised textures that offer fluidity, making the silhouettes flattering across body types,” explains Udita.
The colour palette, on the other hand, is an exciting mix of pastels and bold hues, embodying the energy of summer. According to the designer, soft shades like powder blue, blush pink, and ivory lend a sense of ease and sophistication, while vibrant pops of tangerine, emerald green, and electric blue bring a dynamic, youthful energy.
At the heart of Qala are in-house designed prints, ranging from contemporary geometric patterns to delicate florals, each motif narrating its own story. Udita explains, “The use of schiffli embroidery adds a whimsical, peek-a-boo charm, breathing new life into classic black-and-white palettes. Polished collared styles and cuffed sleeves introduce a hint of structure to the otherwise flowy, relaxed silhouettes, while functional pockets ensure that practicality is never sacrificed for style.” Blazer co-ords and skirt sets further elevate the collection, infusing it with a modern, tailored edge that is perfect for today’s dynamic pace.
Qala is not just about fashion; it’s about confidence, ease, and making a statement without trying too hard.
Prices start at Rs 1,999. Available online.