Qala offers elevated, comfortable, and travel-friendly pieces

TrueBrowns’ new collection, Qala, mirrors this beautiful transition. It’s a celebration of contemporary dressing for those who turn passion into profession. With travel-friendly silhouettes and thoughtful details, the edit is made for the dreamers, the doers, and the ones redefining work on their own terms.

The founder, Udita Bansal tells us, “The modern workspace is no longer confined to office cubicles; it’s dynamic and ever-evolving, from creative studios to bustling workshops.” With Qala, she wanted to create a collection that caters to this shift, offering elevated, comfortable, and travel-friendly pieces that empower people in their everyday pursuits.