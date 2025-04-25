Still Waters evokes calm, poise, and introspection, like the unhurried charm of small-town life

The campaign for Still Waters was shot in Fort Kochi, Kerala

Still Waters has an interesting colour palette, including pink sand, coal black, soft ivory, and earthy sand. A dash of turmeric yellow lends warmth, while hints of blue surface only in select denim pieces. Going further, Divyam shares, “Some of the most unique design elements in this collection include kantha stitch embroidery, which adds texture and weight, and the reimagination of certain traditional outfits.”

Since the designer’s work has always been rooted in artisanal craftsmanship, Still Waters isn’t any different. He says, “We collaborated with weavers from Phulia, West Bengal, who specialise in kantha stitch and handwoven textiles. We also worked with craft clusters in Kutch and Kumaon in Uttarakhand to procure silk and cotton weaves, as well as weavers in Kerala through Save The Loom (a social impact organisation) to integrate the region’s cotton handloom into the collection.”

The campaign for Still Waters was shot in Fort Kochi, Kerala, a place that embodies the collection’s slow, meditative essence. The cobbled streets, tranquil backwaters, and the blend of heritage with modernity made it the perfect setting. “It aimed at reflecting the collection’s seamless flow with its surroundings, embracing both tradition and contemporary elegance. Through the imagery, we wanted to highlight the ease, grace, and timeless beauty of simple living,” says Divyam.

Still Waters is light, breathable, and fluid, making it ideal for summer. Divyam suggests, “Designed for versatility, the pieces transition effortlessly across occasions, be it daywear, workwear, casual outings, festive gatherings, or resort escapes.”

Prices start at Rs 15,000. Available online.

