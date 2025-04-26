Jadau, the bags edit, is a tribute to the country’s opulent past

India’s rich past offers an endless wellspring of inspiration, be it in culture, tradition, or history. From the grandeur of royal courts to the intricate artistry of bygone eras, there lies a treasure trove waiting to be reimagined. Designers and creative minds often delve into these timeless elements, weaving threads of history into modern-day style. Özel’s collection of bags, Jadau, wraps this essence, breathing new life into the elegance of the past.

Founder and designer Shipra Nayyar tells us, “For centuries, Indian royalty adorned themselves with Jadau jewellery, an intricate craft that originated during the Mughal era and flourished in the courts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.” It is often characterised by uncut diamonds, polki, kundan settings, and precious gemstones set in gold. “Our collection reinterprets this artistry, bringing the richness of these jewels to life through ornate embroideries, luxurious textures, and intricate detailing,” adds Shipra.