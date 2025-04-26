Jadau, the bags edit, is a tribute to the country’s opulent past
India’s rich past offers an endless wellspring of inspiration, be it in culture, tradition, or history. From the grandeur of royal courts to the intricate artistry of bygone eras, there lies a treasure trove waiting to be reimagined. Designers and creative minds often delve into these timeless elements, weaving threads of history into modern-day style. Özel’s collection of bags, Jadau, wraps this essence, breathing new life into the elegance of the past.
Founder and designer Shipra Nayyar tells us, “For centuries, Indian royalty adorned themselves with Jadau jewellery, an intricate craft that originated during the Mughal era and flourished in the courts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.” It is often characterised by uncut diamonds, polki, kundan settings, and precious gemstones set in gold. “Our collection reinterprets this artistry, bringing the richness of these jewels to life through ornate embroideries, luxurious textures, and intricate detailing,” adds Shipra.
Inspired by the regal splendour of India’s most treasured jewellery, this collection brings together a regal mix of fabrics like silks, velvets, and shimmer crepe. “These luxurious textiles are intricately embellished with zardozi and kundan work,” she explains. “Emerald and ruby dominate the spectrum, woven with golden and silver zari threads that mirror the soft glow of uncut diamonds and polki detailing.” To give the designs a modern edge, black fabrics are thoughtfully incorporated, creating a striking contrast. “We’ve chosen semi-precious stones, rice pearls, and crystals to form an intricate jaal of motifs,” she adds, “transforming each bag into a piece of wearable art.”
Jadau features a stunning range of handcrafted bags, including potlis, clutches, minaudieres, and structured handbags, ideal for weddings, festive celebrations, cocktail parties, and special events. Designed to hold essentials such as phones, cards, and makeup, these bags remain lightweight and easy to carry. Shipra informs, “With versatile styling options, they come with detachable chains or wristlets, allowing you to wear them as a clutch, sling, or handheld bag.”
Prices start at Rs 5,000.
Available online.