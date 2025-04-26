The bridal jewellery collection Naveli is inspired by vintage heirlooms passed down through generations

In today’s evolving world of bridal style, modern brides are embracing diverse expressions, some gravitating toward contemporary silhouettes and statement jewels, while others find joy in timeless classics. Each choice, whether bold or traditional, is deeply personal and beautifully valid. Weddings, after all, are a celebration of love, identity, and legacy. Mortantra’s Naveli collection honours this sentiment. It’s a graceful ode to the bride who steps into a new chapter while staying connected to her roots. It blends the richness of tradition with the elegance of modernity, reminding us that no matter the path, every bridal story is unique and worthy of celebration.
The founder and designer Shaili Shah says, “Inspired by vintage heirlooms passed down through generations, Naveli reinterprets the charm of old-world jewels for the woman of today.” The word Naveli itself evokes newness, she mentions, yet carries echoes of the past, just like a bride stepping into a new phase of her life while carrying the blessings of her ancestors. Diving into more details, Shaili says, “The edit is crafted using high-quality brass, shaped and perfected through age-old heritage techniques that were once exclusive to gold jewellery. This allows for accessibility while preserving the authenticity of craftsmanship.” The pieces in Naveli feature handcarved glass stones, uncut gems, delicate pearls, and intricate meenakari work. “The traditional colour palette includes deep reds, regal greens, and hints of pastel enamels, colours that have adorned Indian brides for centuries,” she adds.
Naveli consists of chandbalis, chokers, haathphools, mathapattis, elaborate hair braids, layered necklaces, naths, and stacks of kadas. However, Shaili explains, “While the collection is ideal for wedding festivities like sangeet, mehendi, reception, or the grand wedding day itself, several pieces can also be styled for pre-wedding functions.”
What makes Naveli even more unique is the incorporation of India-inspired floral motifs, vintage Rajasthani jadau artistry, intricate filigree work, and delicate pearl strings that add fluidity and movement to the jewels.
Interestingly, the collection allows brides to mix and match, layering pieces in unconventional ways, ensuring that heritage jewellery is not just for the wedding day but beyond. Sharing a few styling tips, Shaili suggests pairing the satlada necklace with a sleek satin shirt and skirt for a modern look or carrying it with a sari for a classic elegant avatar.
Prices start at Rs 4,000. Available online.
