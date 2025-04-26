The bridal jewellery collection Naveli is inspired by vintage heirlooms passed down through generations

Naveli consists of chandbalis, chokers, haathphools, mathapattis, elaborate hair braids, layered necklaces, naths, and stacks of kadas. However, Shaili explains, “While the collection is ideal for wedding festivities like sangeet, mehendi, reception, or the grand wedding day itself, several pieces can also be styled for pre-wedding functions.”

What makes Naveli even more unique is the incorporation of India-inspired floral motifs, vintage Rajasthani jadau artistry, intricate filigree work, and delicate pearl strings that add fluidity and movement to the jewels.

Interestingly, the collection allows brides to mix and match, layering pieces in unconventional ways, ensuring that heritage jewellery is not just for the wedding day but beyond. Sharing a few styling tips, Shaili suggests pairing the satlada necklace with a sleek satin shirt and skirt for a modern look or carrying it with a sari for a classic elegant avatar.

Prices start at Rs 4,000. Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi