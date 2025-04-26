This new jewellery label rolls out a stone-studded Mother’s Day collection

Launched last November, Nishani by Suhani Garg is swiftly carving a niche in the fine jewellery space with its distinctive design philosophy. With a sharp focus on modularity and personalisation, this bijouterie label offers designs that evolve with their wearer, shape-shifting from day to night.
“We envisioned customisable jewellery with interchangeable chains and locks, allowing you to create unique pieces. There are endless ways to wear the same components, so even if two people buy the same chain, their pieces will look completely different. This concept stood out to me, as in India, customisation options are typically limited to engravings or charms,” the founder elucidates.
The brand debuted with six ready-to-wear collections, including everyday, brunch, festive and more, all crafted from sterling silver with 14k gold plating.
“Many Indians hesitate to wear the 18k yellow gold hue because it doesn’t complement our skin tones, a fact I discovered during market research. However, our pieces feature a colour that doesn’t clash with the wheatish complexion, hence 14k plating,” she reveals.
We tried on the bold yet minimal Boss Babe ring and loop earrings — playful in typography, refined in craftsmanship and perfect for everyday workwear that doesn’t tarnish or fade. Now, just in time for Mother’s Day, the label unveils a heartfelt new edit — one that celebrates Suhani’s bond with her mom.
“I started the brand with my mother because I spoke about it so often that it eventually became her dream too. That’s how we came up with the brand name — Nishimura and Suhani to our create Nishani, which means to leave a mark. Since it’s a motherdaughter brand, Mother’s Day holds special significance for us,” Suhani shares.
The new collection featuring five distinct pieces boasts stone detailing, script-shaped links and typography. “The delicate studs and dangling gems all have meaning — pink for kindness, red for love and so on. We chose five symbolic colours as a tribute to all the roles mothers play in our lives,” she explains.
Shop for Mama Ring, Trio Bracelet, Mother-daughter Necklace, Mama Charm and Mother daughter Bracelet. “Our summer collection is up next. It’s a playful edit featuring vibrant enamel colours,” the talented designer concludes.
₹2,500 onwards. Available online.