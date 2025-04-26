This new jewellery label rolls out a stone-studded Mother’s Day collection

Launched last November, Nishani by Suhani Garg is swiftly carving a niche in the fine jewellery space with its distinctive design philosophy. With a sharp focus on modularity and personalisation, this bijouterie label offers designs that evolve with their wearer, shape-shifting from day to night.

“We envisioned customisable jewellery with interchangeable chains and locks, allowing you to create unique pieces. There are endless ways to wear the same components, so even if two people buy the same chain, their pieces will look completely different. This concept stood out to me, as in India, customisation options are typically limited to engravings or charms,” the founder elucidates.