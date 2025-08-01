Casa Exotica embodies comfort and moments of in-betweenness

The Italians changed the game with dolce far niente— the art of doing nothing. It’s not about being idle, but about a sun-drenched table, an unhurried stroll, a linen shirt that falls just right — dolce far niente is a lifestyle built around softness, stillness, and pleasure without agenda. It makes slowing down aspirational and dressing for the day feel like a mood, not a routine. Casa Exotica, the latest collection by Lost My Accent carries this essence.

Casa Exotica, the contemporary menswear collection

The idea behind the brand, Lost My Accent was born from the romance of travel like memento stuck into old books, handwritten notes on postcards, and memories that feel like warm light reflecting off distant shores. It’s built for those in-between moments in life.“We design for the ones who overstay on purpose, the ones who wake up not knowing the city, but knowing they belong,” says founder Vasudev Prasad.