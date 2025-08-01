Casa Exotica embodies comfort and moments of in-betweenness

The Italians changed the game with dolce far niente— the art of doing nothing. It’s not about being idle, but about a sun-drenched table, an unhurried stroll, a linen shirt that falls just right — dolce far niente is a lifestyle built around softness, stillness, and pleasure without agenda. It makes slowing down aspirational and dressing for the day feel like a mood, not a routine. Casa Exotica, the latest collection by Lost My Accent carries this essence.
The idea behind the brand, Lost My Accent was born from the romance of travel like memento stuck into old books, handwritten notes on postcards, and memories that feel like warm light reflecting off distant shores. It’s built for those in-between moments in life.“We design for the ones who overstay on purpose, the ones who wake up not knowing the city, but knowing they belong,” says founder Vasudev Prasad.
Perfect for warmer days, Casa Exotica offers an easy-going wardrobe built around comfort and elegance. The collection includes relaxed shirts with boxy fits, shorts, t-shirts and pants designed to be soft and breathable. The colour scheme takes inspiration from the shades of the sky itself, starting with soft, airy hues for afternoons and deepening into richer tones for dusk. “Each piece is made to feel effortless, with a palette drawn from still mornings and soft shadows — sand, sky, faded palm green, and warm espresso,” shares Vasudev. The collection consists of 13 pieces, with signature ones being the Seaside deluxe and Palm deluxe shirts, both detailed with the brand’s signature monogram.
The Casa Exotica campaign shoot embodies the spirit of a hotel that feels part real, part imagined. “There are long hallways, open balconies, and quiet corners — meant to reflect the laid-back feel of the collection. It’s about those days where continental breakfasts stretch into evening,” adds Vasudev.
The setting, like the clothes, is simple, easy, and a little nostalgic. It’s made for slow days and for people who like to take their time.
Prices start at INR 3,000. Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress