Shantnu & Nikhil mark 25 years with bold AW couture Metropolis

Known for challenging established norms in the traditional menswear space, label Shantnu & Nikhil celebrated 25 glorious years of their eponymous label's legacy in fashion with a fabulous new fall-winter collection called Metropolis, which they unveiled at the recently concluded India Couture Week. As the name suggests, Metropolis is a deft fashion-forward display of silhouettes that takes into account our identity, heritage and the evolving codes of fashion when it comes to the modern man. We took the opportunity to chat with the designer duo about writing new narratives in men’s fashion with Shantnu & Nikhil Couture, their pret label S&N by Shantnu Nikhil and about their red carpet couture Shantnu Nikhil Luxe, and how they are diversifying in other categories of fashion to take the brand forward. Excerpts from the chat.
Tell us about the couture AW collection, Metropolis, that you showcased at this ICW.
Shantnu: Metropolis, is a bold, futuristic ode to the modern man, structured enough to subvert and sculpted to disrupt. The palette transitions from deep charcoals to pewter silvers, punctuated by tonal metallics and vintage pastels. Silhouettes offer a mix of sharp tailoring with fluid asymmetry, and includes contemporary overcoat sherwanis, cropped bandhgalas, ruffled shirts with pearl-studded accents. It is a quite a rebellious and bold collection that challenges the overacrhingly predictable styles in menswear space.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
Nikhil: Metropolis is a future-facing code of Indian menswear couture. A sprawling new world where history is not preserved, but provoked. Where silhouettes don’t follow tradition, they fracture, reframe, and unshackle it. Where the sharpness of military tailoring collides with the drama of drape, the softness of pearls offsets the severity of structure, and accessories speak in the language of revolt.
Shantnu: At the heart of Metropolis is the Shantnu & Nikhil man, sovereign in his stance, seductive in silence. He doesn’t wear nostalgia; he wears command. With embellished pinstripes, contemporary overcoat sherwanis, embroidered and cinched bandhgalas, Metropolis gives voice to a new kind of royalty: one that isn’t inherited, but earned.
How have you incorporated sustainability into the collection?
Nikhil: More than the materials, sustainability is a mindset for us. In Metropolis, we have created looks that can be styled differently, layered, and re-worn. While designing we ensure the pieces have for emotional longevity, and stays relevant for seasons to come.
How do you look back on your 25 years of fashion journey?
Shantnu: It's less like a journey and more like a revolution that unfolded one drape at a time. From challenging the precincts of traditional wear to now redefining menswear through our Ceremonial and Cocktail Couture, every phase has been a bold departure from the norm. We've always seen fashion as a platform to disrupt set narratives and craft stories that aren't predictable.
How has the journey been, and what have been your key learnings?
Nikhil: The journey has been equal parts instinct and evolution. We started at a time when breaking away from traditional menswear codes felt almost radical, and every collection since has been a reflection of that early conviction- to lead with purpose, not convention. What we’ve learned is that clarity of thought is everything. Trends will come and go, but if your design language is rooted in belief and built with intent, it will always resonate. We've grown not just as designers, but as storytellers, constantly refining the balance between emotion and structure, restraint and rebellion.
How has Shantnu & Nikhil evolved over the past 25 years as a label?
Shantnu: Over the past 25 years, Shantnu & Nikhil has grown from a singular voice of sartorial rebellion into a multi-dimensional Maison with clearly defined verticals, each rooted in our signature design language of androgynous drapes, militaristic precision, and cultural subversion. What began as a counterpoint to traditional Indian menswear has now evolved into a layered narrative: from S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, our Prestige-Prêt label designed for those who seek the spotlight, to Shantnu Nikhil Luxe, our foray into Red Carpet Couture for women, and Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC), which reimagines cricket as a lifestyle movement. Our evolution has never been about expansion for the sake of scale; it’s been about expressing individuality across gender, occasion, and generation, without ever losing sight of the codes that built us. Creative fearlessness, anchored by emotional conviction- that’s the arc of our growth.
How much has the Indian fashion landscape changed in these two and a half decades?
Nikhil: For us, the most significant shift has been in how tradition is interpreted. At Shantnu & Nikhil, we’ve always believed in unshackling traditionalism, that’s been our house code from the start. While Indian fashion has often celebrated embellishment and excess, we chose restraint. We introduced sharp military tailoring, asymmetric drapes, and a silhouette that spoke of rebellion rather than reverence. Over the years, the landscape has begun to embrace that perspective. The idea that structure can be sensual, that minimalism can be emotive, and that menswear can carry softness without losing strength, that shift is finally taking root, and it’s been powerful to witness.
Which recent fashion movements have caught your eye or left an impression?
Shantnu: The return to androgyny, not as a trend, but as a design principle, continues to resonate deeply with us. As a house code, it’s something we’ve long championed through fluid drapes, cinched waists, and silhouettes that blur binaries with intent. We also find power in the rise of conscious layering, where looks are built with dimension and depth, allowing the wearer to reveal or conceal as they choose. These movements echo our belief that fashion should empower individuality, not confine it.
What has kept you motivated after all these years?
Shantnu: The desire to keep challenging what’s expected of Indian fashion. At Shantnu Nikhil, we’ve always designed with purpose, to bring structure to sentiment and rebellion to ritual. As long as there are traditions to reimagine and silhouettes to redefine, the motivation remains built into the work. Every collection is another chance to sharpen the code.
You’ve ventured into red carpet couture for women — what can we expect next?
Nikhil: With Shantnu Nikhil Luxe, we introduced the rebellious twin of our couture identity, a bold, sculpted take on red carpet femininity. Luxe isn’t about gowns reserved for gala nights; it’s about giving women a sartorial arsenal, sculpted corsets, liquid drapes, and fierce silhouettes that celebrate strength without compromise. The launch also marked a milestone for the brand with the opening of the Maison’s first-ever womenswear-only store at Dhan Mill, Delhi.
You've dressed almost everyone — who, in your opinion, is the best-dressed male celebrity?
Shantnu: Every celebrity brings a distinct personality to the table, and for us, the real joy lies in weaving that individuality into our house codes. Over the years, we have dressed some of the most dynamic names in the country, like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Hardik Pandya, to name a few. Each of them interprets fashion in their own ways, and we’ve always approached styling as a collaborative expression of who they are.
What are some must-haves in a couture wardrobe for women?
Nikhil: A couture wardrobe should offer power without prescription. A precision-cut jacket that sculpts the torso like architecture. A draped corset that holds strength and softness in equal measure. A gown that moves like poetry but is sharply constructed. In couture, the must-have isn’t a trend, it’s a vessel for self-expression.
Fashion advice for men who like to dress to impress?
Shantnu: For men, the most compelling looks come from self-expression. Focus on sharply tailored silhouettes that frame you with purpose. Layer thoughtfully. A structured jacket, a draped kurta, or a well-placed brooch can say more than excess ever will.
What upcoming collections can we expect from your couture and prêt labels?
Shantnu: For Shantnu & Nikhil Couture, we're continuing to build on the new code of menswear, shaped by our house signatures of sharp tailoring, architectural drapes, and unshackling traditionalism. It’s about creating a balance of structure, emotion, and identity, pieces that reflect not just how a man dresses, but how he declares who he is.
Nikhil: On the prêt side, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil will continue to champion progressive Indian occasion-wear, designed for moments that matter. With Piazza Nova, our recent collection, we explored crested insignias, tonal layering, and military nuance. The direction forward is clear; it should be effortless, expressive, and rooted in India-proud sentiment.
