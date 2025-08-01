Shantnu & Nikhil mark 25 years with bold AW couture Metropolis

A

Nikhil: Metropolis is a future-facing code of Indian menswear couture. A sprawling new world where history is not preserved, but provoked. Where silhouettes don’t follow tradition, they fracture, reframe, and unshackle it. Where the sharpness of military tailoring collides with the drama of drape, the softness of pearls offsets the severity of structure, and accessories speak in the language of revolt.

Shantnu: At the heart of Metropolis is the Shantnu & Nikhil man, sovereign in his stance, seductive in silence. He doesn’t wear nostalgia; he wears command. With embellished pinstripes, contemporary overcoat sherwanis, embroidered and cinched bandhgalas, Metropolis gives voice to a new kind of royalty: one that isn’t inherited, but earned.