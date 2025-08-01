Shivan & Narresh reimagine couture with Matisse-inspired Series V

Shivan & Narresh’s latest collection, Couture Series ,V is deeply inspired by the visual language of Henri Matisse, and celebrates form, fluidity, and fearless colour. The edit draws deeply from the poetic visual language of Henri Matisse, including the master’s Fauvist iconography, late cut-outs, and expressive palette. The opulent tapestry of handcrafted couture unfolds through tonal vignettes in evocative shades of cerulean blue, carmine red, onyx black, and mélange green. The collection features graphic, intricately embroidered motifs —each one drawing from the bold abstraction of Matisse’s cut-outs. The range boasts of intricate embroideries with hand-sewn glass beads, metallic threads, dimensional paillettes, and Swarovski crystals in layers of silk organza, soft tulle, delicate lace, and hand-twisted threadwork. There’s also the brand’s signature knitted textiles in silk and lurex yarns, besides the introduction of the Saf lattice—the brand’s iconic emblem, hand-cut from fine leather and meticulously connected with delicate beaded chains. The unique knotted mesh of crystal ropes forms fluid, light-catching structures that blur the line between jewellery and garment. Both techniques echo the spirit of Matisse’s cut-outs—layered, graphic, and powerfully tactile. For the first time, the Series introduces couture prints—original artworks created in-house, paying homage to Matisse and echoing the joy and spontaneity of the artist’s paper découpages—his celebrated “painting with scissors".

The silhouettes include fluid drapes, column gowns, sculptural dresses, embellished jumpsuits, sharply tailored co-ord sets, jackets and sheer kurtas and lehengas embroidered in lush layers, besides statement swimwear.

Founder and head designer Shivan Bhatiya and founder and creative director Narresh Kukreja take us through the beautiful creations.

Shivan & Narresh debut Couture Series V inspired by Matisse’s art