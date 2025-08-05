What’s trending in saris for Spring Summer 2025: Soft pastels meet bold statements
Navyasa by Liva, from Birla Cellulose, has launched its much-awaited Spring Summer ’25 collection, titled Unified Contrasts. Designed for the modern woman, the collection showcases a vibrant blend of ethereal prints and contemporary silhouettes, crafted using breathable, fluid fabrics that prioritise both comfort and style.
We spoke with Nelson Jaffery, head of design, Navyasa by Liva, to learn more about the collection.
Balancing minimalism and boldness: Navyasa by Liva's new approach to sari design
What was the inspiration behind the theme Unified Contrasts, and how does it reflect the spirit of the modern woman?
The idea behind Unified Contrasts is that true beauty often lies in the harmony of opposites. Just like in life, contrast in fashion adds depth, interest, and personality. This theme is an ode to the duality of the modern woman—soft yet strong, intuitive yet bold, grounded yet unafraid to stand out.
We drew inspiration from various contrasts: the interplay of light and dark in art, the serenity of nature disrupted by sudden storms, and the harmony created when diverse personalities come together. These metaphors are translated into the collection through fluid silhouettes combined with structured tailoring, soft pastels contrasted with bold accents, and classic techniques reimagined in a modern context.
The contemporary woman is multifaceted. She doesn’t fit into a single narrative—nor should her wardrobe. Unified Contrasts celebrates this complexity with designs that reflect her strength, gentleness, and everything in between.
The collection blends soft pastels with bold motifs—how did you strike this balance between minimalism and statement-making?
Our approach was to find harmony between subtlety and impact. The soft pastels bring a sense of calm, elegance, and fluidity, while the bold motifs create visual interest without overpowering the look. It's about establishing a conversation between restraint and expression, where both coexist and complement each other rather than compete.
How do fabrics like Liva Linen Excel, Liva Satin, and Liva Kota Doria enhance both the comfort and style quotient for spring-summer dressing?
In spring-summer saris, fabric plays a crucial role in ensuring one looks graceful and feels comfortable. Liva fabrics—especially Liva Linen Excel, Liva Satin, and Liva Kota Doria—offer the perfect balance of breathability, drape, and contemporary appeal. Liva Linen Excel brings a modern texture to the traditional sari. It retains the natural charm of linen while being softer and more fluid, making it ideal for long summer days where comfort is essential without compromising on structure. Liva Satin adds a rich luster and smooth fall, perfect for festive or evening looks. It offers lightweight glamour, adding a soft sophistication to minimalist designs without feeling heavy. Liva Kota Doria carries a nostalgic charm with its sheer, airy texture, reinterpreted in a modern way. It's extremely breathable, making it great for daywear, and it beautifully showcases elaborate motifs and vibrant colours on its delicate grid weave.
Sustainability continues to be a focus for Navyasa by Liva. How does the SS’25 collection build on that commitment while embracing new trends?
With SS’25, Navyasa reaffirms that style and sustainability can go hand in hand. The collection features responsibly sourced Liva fabrics that are eco-friendly, paired with bold motifs, trend-forward prints, and versatile drapes. We’re committed to treading lightly on the planet while making a powerful statement in fashion.
Which sari styles or prints from Unified Contrasts do you see becoming signature pieces for the season—and why?
Statement drapes in soft pastels with innovative weaves, and black-and-white graphic prints paired with vibrant accents, are set to stand out. Fluid Liva Satin saris with abstract contrasts are likely to be bestsellers this season. Liva Kota Doria, with its sheer grids and vivid prints, serves as an ideal base fabric in the collection.
Most of the prints have been thoughtfully designed to reflect modern femininity—effortless, edgy, and unapologetically expressive.
Price starts at Rs 4,999. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl