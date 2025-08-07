Tarun Tahiliani on 30 years in fashion and his new couture edit Quintessence

Despite the exquisite and elaborate couture that Tarun Tahiliani stands for, the veteran designer firmly believes that whatever endures is never loud. His latest couture and bridal edit, Quintessence, which celebrates 30 years of his eponymous label, has all the essence of his aesthetics and emotions meticulously crafted in each piece. Rooted in tradition, as always, the collection showcased at Hyundai India Couture Week at The Oberoi, New Delhi, was elegance personified. The structured yet fluid silhouettes exhibited soft drapes replete with intricate embroideries in pearls, crystals, and silk threads. Tarun’s latest collection is a far cry from the excesses of Indian wedding fashion, which makes it palatable to the modern brides, who are tilting towards a lightweight, feel-easy trousseau. The new range is indeed a distinct departure from TT’s signature heavy lehengas with elaborate work. The showcase reiterated Tarun’s innate ability as a designer to cater to the ever-evolving sartorial demands of the time, which has helped the brand survive and thrive for three decades in the business of bridal fashion with panache.

“My collections build on themselves, but from what I’m told by the audience, it fit like a glove. The differences are very nuanced and technical, apart from the actual difference in embroidery and silhouettes,” says Tarun when asked about how different Quintessence is from his previous collections.

We had the opportunity to chat with the flamboyant couturier about his journey, and how he plans to take his brands forward, including prêt labels OTT and Tasva and the newly launched high jewellery label TT Tijori. Excerpts from the interview.

Tarun Tahiliani talks couture, change and the Indian bride today