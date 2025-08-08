Coloured diamonds shine in this conscious luxury collection

The desire and market for coloured diamonds has grown as knowledge and awareness about these rare stones enters the mainstream. And no one understands this shift better than Éclat Diamond, which is quietly rewriting the rules of fine jewellery with the first curated collection of coloured lab-grown diamonds. Founded by Aayushi Bachhawat, Éclat—meaning “brilliance” in French—is carving a radiant niche with this bold, conscious collection.
“We created Éclat Diamond after noticing a shift in what people want from luxury. Today’s customer isn’t just buying sparkle—they’re investing in something that reflects their values and identity,” Aayushi shares.
The brand’s latest collection places coloured lab-grown diamonds at the heart of its story—a bold, expressive twist on tradition. “These diamonds come in stunning hues that are rare and often prohibitively expensive in nature. Lab-grown technology allows us to offer them more accessibly, and with a lot more creativity,” says Aayushi.
From dreamy blush pinks and ocean blues to citrusy yellows, each shade is selected for its emotional resonance. “While we love letting our customers interpret their own meanings, certain colours naturally carry feelings—blue for calm, pink for joy, green for balance. We invest a lot of time in achieving the perfect tone. Every colour tells a story,” she explains.
Behind the scenes, science meets artistry. Grown under lab conditions that mimic the earth’s natural processes, each diamond is infused with specific trace elements to achieve its hue, then hand-cut and polished by skilled artisans. “It’s this fusion of modern technology and traditional craftsmanship that makes our pieces so unique,” she adds.
Of course, lab-grown diamonds still face skepticism. But Éclat embraces transparency. “Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds—they have the same chemical, optical, and physical properties as mined ones. We’re committed to education, ethical sourcing, and letting the brilliance of our jewellery speak for itself,” Aayushi affirms.
So what does modern luxury look like through Éclat’s lens? Think timeless silhouettes with a whisper of colour. “Our designs are all about elegant, everyday luxury—pieces you can wear from brunch to black-tie. They’re minimalist but never boring. Just the right amount of statement,” adds Aayushi.
Price starts at Rs 25,000. Available online.
