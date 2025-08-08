Coloured diamonds shine in this conscious luxury collection

The brand’s latest collection places coloured lab-grown diamonds at the heart of its story—a bold, expressive twist on tradition. “These diamonds come in stunning hues that are rare and often prohibitively expensive in nature. Lab-grown technology allows us to offer them more accessibly, and with a lot more creativity,” says Aayushi.

From dreamy blush pinks and ocean blues to citrusy yellows, each shade is selected for its emotional resonance. “While we love letting our customers interpret their own meanings, certain colours naturally carry feelings—blue for calm, pink for joy, green for balance. We invest a lot of time in achieving the perfect tone. Every colour tells a story,” she explains.

Behind the scenes, science meets artistry. Grown under lab conditions that mimic the earth’s natural processes, each diamond is infused with specific trace elements to achieve its hue, then hand-cut and polished by skilled artisans. “It’s this fusion of modern technology and traditional craftsmanship that makes our pieces so unique,” she adds.

Of course, lab-grown diamonds still face skepticism. But Éclat embraces transparency. “Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds—they have the same chemical, optical, and physical properties as mined ones. We’re committed to education, ethical sourcing, and letting the brilliance of our jewellery speak for itself,” Aayushi affirms.

So what does modern luxury look like through Éclat’s lens? Think timeless silhouettes with a whisper of colour. “Our designs are all about elegant, everyday luxury—pieces you can wear from brunch to black-tie. They’re minimalist but never boring. Just the right amount of statement,” adds Aayushi.

Price starts at Rs 25,000. Available online.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com