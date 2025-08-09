From silk scarves to sculpted wallets: HB’s Young Love elevates everyday objects

In a world where luxury often feels loud, fleeting, and overstated, HB (Harkaran Boparai) emerges as a quiet, intentional presence, a lifestyle atelier rooted in meaning, memory, and modern elegance. Founded by Harkaran Singh Boparai and Sukhleen Kaur, HB offers a curated collection of lifestyle pieces —from silk scarves and sculpted wallets to expressive accessories, each crafted to hold feeling, not just form.

What soft luxury means to HB: Understated, honest, and handcrafted

Their debut collection, Young Love, is a thoughtfully crafted series of accessories and objects that explore the quiet, emotional layers of modern living. Drawing from the quiet confidence of Parisian ateliers, Young Love reflects a new generation’s yearning for meaning—for objects that are soulful, deliberate, and enduring. This is luxury stripped of noise, returned to its purest form: care, craft, and feeling.