From silk scarves to sculpted wallets: HB’s Young Love elevates everyday objects
In a world where luxury often feels loud, fleeting, and overstated, HB (Harkaran Boparai) emerges as a quiet, intentional presence, a lifestyle atelier rooted in meaning, memory, and modern elegance. Founded by Harkaran Singh Boparai and Sukhleen Kaur, HB offers a curated collection of lifestyle pieces —from silk scarves and sculpted wallets to expressive accessories, each crafted to hold feeling, not just form.
What soft luxury means to HB: Understated, honest, and handcrafted
Their debut collection, Young Love, is a thoughtfully crafted series of accessories and objects that explore the quiet, emotional layers of modern living. Drawing from the quiet confidence of Parisian ateliers, Young Love reflects a new generation’s yearning for meaning—for objects that are soulful, deliberate, and enduring. This is luxury stripped of noise, returned to its purest form: care, craft, and feeling.
Harkaran Boparai and Sukhleen Kaur, Co-Founders, HB, talks to us more about the collection:
Young Love is a powerful title. What inspired it?
Harkaran: Young Love celebrates “the electrifying, honest, poetic intensity of first affection”—the butterflies, the naïve bravery, the dreamlike hours where everything else blurs. The collection travels from that first spark through to a steadier glow, a gentle reverie that lingers in the space between glances. It begins in a moment both fleeting and eternal, with two strangers catching each other’s eye and sensing time slowly to a gentle hush. The collection captures that fragile first moment, HB’s love letter to intimacy.
You describe HB as a “lifestyle atelier” rather than a brand—what does that distinction mean to you?
Sukhleen: For us, a lifestyle atelier is a living studio; a place where design, products, and fashion continuously cross-pollinate. We create collectable objects that “speak of intimacy and permanence,” not seasonal drops chasing trends. In practice, that means smaller runs, slower thinking and meticulous handwork that lets each object carry the quiet confidence of something made to last.
HB leans into the idea of “soft luxury.” How do you define that term, and how does it manifest across your debut collection?
Sukhleen: For us, soft luxury is understated refinement. It prioritises rarity and honest materials, employing time-intensive handcraft, favouring detail over display. In Young Love, that principle shows up in supple nappa leather selected for its natural softness, gra-de-A mulberry silk for its gentle lustre, and curves that are hand-cut and saddle-stitched by master artisans. The result is comfort and longevity, you notice up close rather than spectacle from a distance.
