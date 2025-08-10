Aisha Rao’s debut couture at ICW 2025 edit pays homage to the maximalist trend

The human imagination is the seedbed of everything we know, and that’s the cornerstone of couturier Aisha Rao’s debut couture collection, Wild at Heart, unveiled at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week. The maximalist edit replete with floral designs and metallic accents is an ode to wilderness.

The collection borrows from the lush natural world, especially the banana leaves, lotus blooms, and palms, underscored by Aisha’s signature fantasy-driven appliqué and surrealist storytelling.

Each piece has structure and softness, geometry and garden, and drapes that flirt with tradition. The silhouettes are sharp but soft and textures include hand-drawn florals set against architectural tailoring. The concept itself is larger-than-life, an unapologetic celebration of maximalism, joy, and whimsy, yet designed with fluidity and wearability in mind.

The colour palette has a fresh feel with the inclusion of molten metallics like brushed rose gold and antique champagne, and solid tones like teakberry and green, besides the pastels.

Inside Aisha Rao’s fantastical couture debut at ICW 2025