Amit Aggarwal’s latest collection Arcanum uses DNA as the narrative core

In the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week, if any collection stood out for being honest to couture and transport the audience to the realm of thoughts through the designs, it had to be Amit Aggarwal’s thought-provoking range called Arcanum. In this edit, Amit used the DNA as the narrative core, taking the audience through a dystopian travel in time and making them soul search for identity, essence, and transformation of the human race.

To translate DNA into couture Amit worked around structure, repetition, and nuance. He used bio-inspired polymers and recycled materials not just for their sculptural potential but because like DNA, they carry memory and consequence. In the silhouettes one would notice asymmetries, variations in patterning and texture that mimic genetic mutations.

“The idea of using DNA as the narrative core emerged from a deeply personal reflection on what defines us beneath the surface. In couture, we often speak of heritage, of craftsmanship passed through generations. But I began to wonder, what if we traced that heritage deeper, beyond fabric and form to the very code that shapes who we are,” explains Amit as he takes us through Arcanum.

How Amit Aggarwal turned DNA into design language