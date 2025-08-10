Rimzim Dadu’s new edit, Oxynn, is a woven narrative from memory and metal

Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection, Oxynn won hearts at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week for weaving a story from memory and metal. This modern couture collection by Rimzim draws from the fierce, untamed spirit of Gujarat’s Banjara tribes. Rimzim reimagines their mirrored textiles, bold weaves, and oxidised jewellery through a quieter, more sculptural lens and her signature material innovation.

Silhouettes are both fluid and architectural, as the designer utilises signature materials such as steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles, bringing a sense of structure, shine, and a new-age form. The colour story moves in deep, burnished tones including oxidised silver, aged gold, deep red, gun-metal, and jewel-like midnight hues. Silhouettes range from pre-draped saris and lehengas to tailored jackets, sculpted blouses, and modular suits. The textures are tactile, burnished, weathered, and emotionally rich.

Rimzim takes us through the eclectic range in this intimate chat.

Inside the making of Rimzim Dadu’s emotionally charged collection Oxynn