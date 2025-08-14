Luma is an exploration of grace that comes when you allow yourself to grow into the unknown

Her designs often include fluid silhouettes, flattering cuts, and subtle detailing that celebrate the natural form. Her priority is comfort, and she doesn’t like to compromise on the style quotient. She wants the wearers to feel a personal connection with the outfits and empower them in certain ways. Luma also strikes the right chord, resonating with those seeking balance, grace, style and comfort.

This collection is inspired by the duality of light and shadow and the idea comes across through a monochrome palette featuring black and white shades. “We’ve used fabrics like cotton-satin, silk organza, and breathable blends that play beautifully with light,” Dipti adds. The outfits in Luma showcase layering and transparency, resulting in depth, contrast, and movement, which is symbolic of the shifting forms of light and shadow.

The designer says, “At its heart, Nouria has always been about creating clothes for the modern, independent woman, someone navigating the rush and chaos of daily life but still wanting to feel put together.” Luma also caters to women of diverse lifestyles and tastes by offering staples that can be styled in multiple ways.

One can find fluid shirts and jackets, draped skirts, and more structured tailoring alongside playful prints and striking stripes. There’s a lot happening within these garments in terms of fluidity and structure, neutrals and contrasts, all coming together to create pieces that transition from day to night, from work to more personal moments. “With the right accessories and styling, they can even be elevated for festive occasions as well,” Dipti adds.

She further talks about how every piece is made with great attention to detail and craftsmanship. Dipti elaborates, “We work with a small team of skilled and talented artisans and tailors in our Mumbai studio, where each garment is handcrafted in limited quantities.” From the first sketch to the final stitch, she follows a process which includes selecting breathable, premium fabrics and focusing on flattering cuts that suit women’s bodies.

Personally, Dipti feels clothing should always be an extension of one’s persona. “Luma is also about feeling like yourself, but elevated. Like the best version of you, walking into a room and carrying your story. It’s not trying to dictate who she should be, but rather letting her be all of it.”

Her favourite pieces from Luma are the Azul corset and the Raina corset jacket, since both embody versatility and ease without failing to make a strong style statement.

Prices start at Rs 10,999.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi