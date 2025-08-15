JJ Valaya’s East explores Oriental opulence in couture 2025

Couturier JJ Valaya is one of those gifted couturiers who possess an innate ability to translate their thoughts into intricately designed maximalist pieces that one cherishes for a lifetime. The opulent designer closed this year’s FDCI’s Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance Brands, with his stunning new couture collection called East. This well-put-together collection takes the wearer through a royal nomadic journey through time, culture, and couture. Set against the backdrop of the 17th and 18th centuries, East draws inspiration from a time when the West viewed the Orient as a realm of mystery, opulence, and spiritual richness. The collection has three evocative chapters, including the layered romance of the Balkans, the tranquil refinement of the Far East, and the grandeur of India, and features a rich palette of antique neutrals, spice hues, and deep bridal reds, rendered in luxurious fabrics like silks, velvets, brocades, tulle, and organza. Featuring intricate work in silhouettes for both men and women, the ensembles embody JJ Valaya’s architectural precision and couture detailing. “East is my ode to a time when the Orient evoked wonder and fascination across the world,” says JJ Valaya, as he sits with Indulge for a chat.

The Orient’s allure through JJ Valaya’s couture lens