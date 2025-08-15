River Weaves by Chandra Jain unfurls in Bengaluru, this weekend!

How did the idea finally come together?

The seeds for this exhibition were sown years ago, through years of work on the ground with weavers, designers and dye experts. But its form crystallised through an intense period of curation and collaboration with Siddhartha Das and Chiara Nath, the co-curators from The Siddhartha Das Studio, who helped translate lived experience into a public, immersive narrative.

We spent months exploring not just textiles, but the ecosystems around them, dyeing practices, environmental impact and stories of generational knowledge. We then crafted an exhibition that is both historically grounded and urgently contemporary. The final exhibition from August 15-20, is more than a static display. It is a sensory journey that echoes the meandering river Ganga, interspersed with pauses of wonder, reflection and insight.