Aaliya Deeba’s Riwayat collection is an ode to strength and elegance
Founder-designer Aaliya Deeba’s eponymous label’s latest bridal couture collection, Riwayat, is a heartfelt ode to timeless traditions and the quiet strength of the modern bride. Riwayat, which translates to “tradition”, melds heritage with contemporary spirit. The colour palette flows from regal crimson reds and muted antique golds to delicate dusty rose tones — symbolising grace, resilience, and emotional depth. A luxurious mix of fabrics has been used — from satin chiffon and rich silk to sheer organza with zari work, textured jamdani, and opulent brocade. The silhouettes are a blend of classic and modern influences, including regal kalidar-style ensembles, fluid lehengas paired with structured corset blouses, dramatic veils, and concept dupattas. The intentional layering of textures and embroideries makes each piece feel like poetry in motion.
Aaliya takes us through the edit.
Aaliya Deeba’s Riwayat brings new meaning to bridal couture
How different are these designs from your previous collections?
Riwayat feels more personal, more sculptural, and far more intimate than our past collections. We reimagined traditional bridal wear with fluid draping, versatile layering, and transitional silhouettes, so brides can personalise and re-wear each piece across multiple occasions. One special evolution is the use of “secret” embroidery details — imagine a bride’s initials, a line from her vows, an ancestral motif, or a symbolic message hidden within the garment. It’s couture with a soul: deeply emotional in its storytelling, yet strikingly modern in appearance.
How are bridal and occasion-wear preferences changing, and what’s working this year?
Brides today are seeking more than just visual drama; they’re searching for meaning and personal connection in what they wear. They want outfits that feel light, personal, and adaptable, while still staying true to traditions. Softer, weightless layering is in demand, as are innovative takes on the dupatta — think cape-style or detachable veils. We’re also seeing a love for muted tones with bold accent details and plenty of thoughtful, symbolic embroidery. Essentially, there’s a growing desire for comfort that carries emotional depth.
What are the occasion and bridal wear must-haves in your opinion?
A signature dupatta or veil, a versatile blouse, sheer layering pieces, embroidered accessories, and a silhouette in which the bride feels authentically herself — be it a classic lehenga, an anarkali, or a contemporary gown.
As an Indian designer, what’s your take on global labels drawing inspiration from Indian heritage design?
It’s truly heartening to see Indian craftsmanship finally receiving international recognition. Our traditional textiles, motifs, and embroidery techniques are so rich in history and meaning, and it’s wonderful to see them inspiring global fashion houses. However, with this recognition comes responsibility. It’s not enough for big labels to simply borrow Indian motifs or crafts; what really matters is context, culture, and credit. Designers should honour the source of their inspiration, respect its cultural significance, and give due credit to the artisans and traditions behind it.
What other collections or projects are you working on right now?
There’s a bridesmaids’ capsule collection, a modest-wear edit, and a festive prêt line in the works.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.