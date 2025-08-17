Aaliya Deeba’s Riwayat collection is an ode to strength and elegance

Founder-designer Aaliya Deeba’s eponymous label’s latest bridal couture collection, Riwayat, is a heartfelt ode to timeless traditions and the quiet strength of the modern bride. Riwayat, which translates to “tradition”, melds heritage with contemporary spirit. The colour palette flows from regal crimson reds and muted antique golds to delicate dusty rose tones — symbolising grace, resilience, and emotional depth. A luxurious mix of fabrics has been used — from satin chiffon and rich silk to sheer organza with zari work, textured jamdani, and opulent brocade. The silhouettes are a blend of classic and modern influences, including regal kalidar-style ensembles, fluid lehengas paired with structured corset blouses, dramatic veils, and concept dupattas. The intentional layering of textures and embroideries makes each piece feel like poetry in motion.

Aaliya takes us through the edit.

Aaliya Deeba’s Riwayat brings new meaning to bridal couture