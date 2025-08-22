Vaishali Shadangule’s Naad couture show celebrates Indian handlooms

A

Naad is the sound that my label wants to create, to showcase to the world what handloom is capable of doing. And to show that, I have chosen to tell the story of my life, that has taken me across various states to discover different weaves, colours, and categories of garments. I also wanted to showcase how all my creations are always deeply rooted in the heritage of our culture. You have seen my transformation journey from fashion weeks to the heights of creativity of the Paris Haute Couture, to a more structured Western bridal and finally to the Indian bridal. But all these transformations have always been the Vaishali S way. I have used several weaves from different states including paithani from Maharashtra, khun from Karnataka, jamdani from West Bengal, and maheshwari from Madhya Pradesh, among others. All silhouettes are an outcome of the fine blending three totally different forces that I always use, the gentle flow of my cording technique, the structured corsets, and the 4D, sudden-sharp shapes. But what I have been mindful of is that all of them have been created through the traditional Indian draping techniques.