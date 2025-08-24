Ruchika Suri’s Chand edit brings moonlit elegance to festive wear
Dharini by Ruchika Suri’s festive edit, Chand, celebrates the grace of moonlight, reflecting the timeless elegance of Indian craftsmanship. The collection features fabrics like organza, raw silk, pure chanderi, and georgette in fresh hues of peach, ivory, pinks and pastels, adorned with exquisite moon embroidery, gota patti work, and shimmering beadwork. Ruchika takes us through the range.
Inside Ruchika Suri’s Chand collection
How is it different from your previous collections?
Our earlier collections leaned into bold colours and classic silhouettes, but Chand feels more intimate and reflective. It’s minimal, poetic, and there’s more experimentation with layering, cuts, and tone-on-tone textures.
What’s trending in occasion wear this season?
This season, understated glamour takes centre stage, be it hand-embroidered details, sheer layering, or soft metallics. Co-ord sets, kurta jackets, and fusion saris are trending for their versatility. People are also gravitating towards lighter, sustainable fabrics.
How do you incorporate craftsmanship and sustainability into your collections?
Our collections celebrate Indian artisanship, right from hand weaving and natural dyeing to intricate needlework. We work closely with local craft communities, keep production small-batch, and minimise waste through mindful designing and repurposing.
What are the new things you’re doing this season?
We’ve introduced gender-fluid asymmetrical silhouettes, modular garments, and playful separates that can be styled multiple ways.
How do you plan to grow the brand further?
We’re looking to deepen our storytelling through digital experiences, craft documentaries, and expand into global markets that appreciate slow fashion. Collaborations with textile artists and sustainability-led pop-ups are also on the horizon.
What inspires your designs?
Inspiration comes from many places, including nature, poetry, heritage textiles, and the stories of Indian artisans. Sometimes, it’s a detail in an old painting, the line of a vintage garment, or a fleeting memory that sparks an idea.
