Bengaluru-based Aadyam Handwoven releases two new edits!

In the ever-evolving landscape of luxury fashion, few labels manage to seamlessly intertwine social impact with impeccable design. Aadyam Handwoven stands apart as one such rare gem. Born in 2020 as a not-for-profit initiative, the brand is committed to preserving India’s centuries-old textile traditions while reimagining them for a contemporary audience.

This Bengaluru-based label releases two new handwoven edits!

Working closely with weaving clusters across the country — from the intricate pashmina artisans of Kashmir to the ikkat masters of Pochampally, the brocade specialists of Varanasi and the heritage-rich looms of Bhuj — Aadyam has cultivated more than just fabrics. It has fostered thriving micro-entrepreneurial ecosystems, ensuring artisans are supported not only with access to markets but also with infrastructure, design collaboration and, crucially, guaranteed year-round employment. The brand’s pledge to keep looms active 365 days a year, regardless of fluctuating trends or market demands, is central to its ethos.

From its flagship store in Delhi’s Khan Market, Aadyam has quietly but confidently entered the wardrobes of the discerning, catching the eye of several celebs including Shefali Shah, Tillotama Shome and Kalki Koechlin. We catch up with Manish Saksena, who directs the design language for the brand in product and communication and is also the business lead to find out more about their latest edits that are all set to release this weekend, in Bengaluru.