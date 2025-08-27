The new edit by Niti Bothra, Nazakat, has quite a lot on offer!

Founded in 2015, the eponymous label Niti Bothra was conceived with a vision to reimagine India’s rich textile legacy through the lens of modern elegance. Emerging from Mumbai’s vibrant fashion landscape, the brand has swiftly garnered a discerning clientele across India and overseas. Known for seamlessly marrying heritage craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, Niti Bothra has carved a niche in the luxury space. Their previous collection, Noor, stirred conversation across the fashion world and adorned the likes of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty. We catch up with designer Niti Bothra to explore her creative journey and her latest, ethereal edit, Nazakat.
Tell us about Nazakat?
This collection draws from the beauty of subtlety — a word that speaks of softness, refinement and quiet strength. I was inspired by the kind of elegance that doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful. It’s an ode to details that matter — flowing fabrics, handcrafted textures and light that softly catches on mirror, zardosi and sequin work.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes — you’ll find a play on kairi buta jaal, scallop finishing and delicate florals running through several pieces.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
Electric Blue, Olive Green, Ivory, Hot Pink, Sunshine Yellow, Orchid Purple and Pista Green.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for the edit?
We’ve worked primarily with chiniya silk, tissue, organza and kora silk.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Kalidaar sets, lehengas, saris, sharara sets, kurta sets, kaftan sets and co-ord sets.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes, we’ve already begun working on our Diwali edit. It will build on Nazakat’s language of restraint but with a slightly bolder festive approach — deeper tones, richer handwork and silhouettes meant for evening gatherings. Still soft, but a little more sparkle.
