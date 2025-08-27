The new edit by Niti Bothra, Nazakat, has quite a lot on offer!

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Yes — you’ll find a play on kairi buta jaal, scallop finishing and delicate florals running through several pieces.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

Electric Blue, Olive Green, Ivory, Hot Pink, Sunshine Yellow, Orchid Purple and Pista Green.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for the edit?

We’ve worked primarily with chiniya silk, tissue, organza and kora silk.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Kalidaar sets, lehengas, saris, sharara sets, kurta sets, kaftan sets and co-ord sets.