Khwaab is all about imagination, wanderlust, and the charm of Moroccan artistry

Fashion has always been a space where reality meets fantasy, and modernity mingles with a dash of tradition. It’s a playground of creativity, colours, patterns, and designs through which designers go all out to showcase their craft. Moroccan artistry, with its deep ties to nature, symbolism, geometry and a bold colour palette, has long inspired creative minds in fashion and beauty. Beyond that, its many cultural elements brim with stories waiting to be told. Fashion label DiyaRajvvir’s latest edit, Khwaab, meaning dream, celebrates the beauty of imagination, wanderlust and Moroccan artistry.
The designer duo Diya Arora and Rajvvir Arora share, “The idea was born from our fascination with intricate Moroccan architecture, zellige tiles, and the poetic play of light and shadow across its riads and souks.” With Khwaab, they translate those dreamlike visuals into wearable art. The name felt perfect, they explain, as the collection itself is a journey of dreams.
The drop offers a vibrant blend of ensembles, from elegant, well-fitted gowns and anarkalis to flowy skirts, chic co-ords, embellished tunics, fusion lehengas and contemporary jackets. “This collection is designed for the modern woman who seeks glamour with ease,” says Diya. According to her, the magic lies in designs that marry cultural richness with global appeal, ideal for anyone who loves statement pieces with a story.
For those wondering how and where to pull off these pieces, Rajvvir suggests, “Khwaab is versatile enough for multiple occasions like destination weddings, festive gatherings, cocktail evenings and intimate soirées.” Some lighter pieces can easily transition into festive celebrations and special events.
For fabrics, the duo picked organza, raw silk, fine georgette, and lightweight brocades to balance fluidity with structure. Mentioning the hues, Diya shares, “The colour palette, on the other hand, takes inspiration from Moroccan landscapes including desert neutrals, ocean blues, terracotta reds, emerald greens, ivory, and hints of gold, fuchsia and aqua.”
It’s fascinating to see how Moroccan design elements find their way into these pieces in subtle yet eye-catching forms. Elaborating further, Rajvvir shares, “Hand-embroidered blouses draws from Moroccan tilework, while intricate cutwork and cinched waists reflect the arches and windows of its palaces. Layering and drapes echo the fluid silhouettes of traditional skirts with a contemporary twist.” Not only this, but even the metallic threadwork and beadembellishments capture the glow of Moroccan lanterns.
Speaking about their love for the same, they say, “What drew us most was the geometric artistry of its architecture, the earthy-yet-vibrant colour combinations, and the elegance of Moroccan attire.”
For them, it’s a culture where tradition breathes through every detail, something we wanted to convert into fashion that feels global yet deeply rooted. Khwaab strikes the right balance between dreams, culture, and craftsmanship, where tradition meets modernity in the most creative way possible.
Prices start at Rs 45,500. Available online.
