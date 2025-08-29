Khwaab is all about imagination, wanderlust, and the charm of Moroccan artistry

Fashion has always been a space where reality meets fantasy, and modernity mingles with a dash of tradition. It’s a playground of creativity, colours, patterns, and designs through which designers go all out to showcase their craft. Moroccan artistry, with its deep ties to nature, symbolism, geometry and a bold colour palette, has long inspired creative minds in fashion and beauty. Beyond that, its many cultural elements brim with stories waiting to be told. Fashion label DiyaRajvvir’s latest edit, Khwaab, meaning dream, celebrates the beauty of imagination, wanderlust and Moroccan artistry.

With Khwaab, the designers translate those dreamlike visuals into wearable art

The designer duo Diya Arora and Rajvvir Arora share, “The idea was born from our fascination with intricate Moroccan architecture, zellige tiles, and the poetic play of light and shadow across its riads and souks.” With Khwaab, they translate those dreamlike visuals into wearable art. The name felt perfect, they explain, as the collection itself is a journey of dreams.

The drop offers a vibrant blend of ensembles, from elegant, well-fitted gowns and anarkalis to flowy skirts, chic co-ords, embellished tunics, fusion lehengas and contemporary jackets. “This collection is designed for the modern woman who seeks glamour with ease,” says Diya. According to her, the magic lies in designs that marry cultural richness with global appeal, ideal for anyone who loves statement pieces with a story.

For those wondering how and where to pull off these pieces, Rajvvir suggests, “Khwaab is versatile enough for multiple occasions like destination weddings, festive gatherings, cocktail evenings and intimate soirées.” Some lighter pieces can easily transition into festive celebrations and special events.