Shanti’s new edit pays homage to the folk dance form, Chhau

As the festive season sets in, luxe label Shanti has come up with a nuanced edit in partnership with 12 Chhau artistes from Saraikela in Jharkhand, Purulia in West Bengal, and Mayurbhanj in Odisha to preserve India’s cultural heritage through the lens of contemporary craft. The designs are inspired by the theatrical vibrance, colour, and expressive energy of Chhau, a folk dance form prevalent in these regions. Instead of literal motifs, the label has translated Chhau’s qualities, the energy, contrasts, and drama into design language, choosing high-contrast, fresh tones inspired by the bold palette of the art form and crafting them in lightweight fabrics like crepe and georgette that allow freedom and movement. The zari work adds a sacred, celebratory element.

By documenting these artistes in their villages, surrounded by the landscapes that shaped their art, Shanti goes beyond presenting a collection of handcrafted saris of real zari. Khushi Shah, the founder and creative director of the label, takes us through the meaningful range.

Inspired by mythology and movement, Shanti’s latest collection bridges tradition and contemporary wedding fashion