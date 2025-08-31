Shanti’s new edit pays homage to the folk dance form, Chhau
As the festive season sets in, luxe label Shanti has come up with a nuanced edit in partnership with 12 Chhau artistes from Saraikela in Jharkhand, Purulia in West Bengal, and Mayurbhanj in Odisha to preserve India’s cultural heritage through the lens of contemporary craft. The designs are inspired by the theatrical vibrance, colour, and expressive energy of Chhau, a folk dance form prevalent in these regions. Instead of literal motifs, the label has translated Chhau’s qualities, the energy, contrasts, and drama into design language, choosing high-contrast, fresh tones inspired by the bold palette of the art form and crafting them in lightweight fabrics like crepe and georgette that allow freedom and movement. The zari work adds a sacred, celebratory element.
By documenting these artistes in their villages, surrounded by the landscapes that shaped their art, Shanti goes beyond presenting a collection of handcrafted saris of real zari. Khushi Shah, the founder and creative director of the label, takes us through the meaningful range.
Inspired by mythology and movement, Shanti’s latest collection bridges tradition and contemporary wedding fashion
What inspired you to come up with Chhau?
I was drawn to how fashion can help keep traditions alive. Chhau, with its deep roots in mythology, martial arts, and community identity, represents more than a dance form; it’s a way of life. We wanted to honour its vibrance, theatricality, and spirit by translating them into saris that move with the same fluidity as the performance. For us, this collection is all about creating a dialogue between tradition and modernity.
What’s ruling the winter-festive and wedding fashion scene?
People are looking for comfort without compromising on impact. Movement, ease, and vibrancy are becoming more important than just heavy embroidery. This winter-festive season, brides and guests are leaning into bold colours, versatile saris, and pieces that they can enjoy wearing through a long celebration.
What are some wardrobe must-haves?
A versatile sari, a contemporary drape in a vibrant colour, and a statement blouse that can be styled across multiple looks. Handwoven silks, zari-infused saris, or an artisanal fusion piece that can anchor your wardrobe.
When it comes to saris, how big is the competition from lehengas now? Or, do brides still believe in regional wedding costumes?
Lehengas continue to be a popular choice, but saris have their own timeless place, especially for brides who want to honour their roots. The sari carries a sense of timelessness and regional identity. Many brides are now choosing to wear a sari for at least one ceremony. Regional wedding saris are finding their way back into the spotlight, as brides want to feel personal and rooted on their wedding day.
