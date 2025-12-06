Bhumika Sharma’s four-look winter wedding capsule edit captures the interplay of light

Designer Bhumika Sharma recently unveiled an autumn-winter sub-capsule edit, Noura, consisting of four looks. The collection captures the quiet radiance of blossoms illuminated at dusk with an interplay of moody jewel tones, delicate florals, and subtle opulence. There is a striking black lehenga set featuring a multi-hued skirt paired with a delicately embroidered V-neck bustier. We love the black rose sari paired with an embroidered bustier and a red embroidered corset paired with a matching skirt celebrating festive opulence with modern structure. The fourth look is a green multihued embroidered anarkali that reimagines traditional craftsmanship through a youthful lens. Bhumika takes us through the same.