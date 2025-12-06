Bhumika Sharma’s four-look winter wedding capsule edit captures the interplay of light
Designer Bhumika Sharma recently unveiled an autumn-winter sub-capsule edit, Noura, consisting of four looks. The collection captures the quiet radiance of blossoms illuminated at dusk with an interplay of moody jewel tones, delicate florals, and subtle opulence. There is a striking black lehenga set featuring a multi-hued skirt paired with a delicately embroidered V-neck bustier. We love the black rose sari paired with an embroidered bustier and a red embroidered corset paired with a matching skirt celebrating festive opulence with modern structure. The fourth look is a green multihued embroidered anarkali that reimagines traditional craftsmanship through a youthful lens. Bhumika takes us through the same.
How is it different from your previous collection?
My previous collection, Farasha, was more whimsical and expansive, celebrating movement and fantasy. Noura, on the other hand, is sharper, more intimate, more refined and brings a new sense of fluidity and structure that feels very fresh for the brand.
What was the idea behind the collection?
I wanted to create a capsule that felt festive yet understated, luxurious yet easy to wear. It blends luminous jewel tones, delicate florals, and a sense of effortless modernity. Noura is my interpretation of what contemporary celebrationwear should feel like: joyful, graceful, and beautifully uncomplicated.
You’ve used black in Noura. How is this colour reclaiming space in the wedding scene?
Black has always been powerful, but for a long time, it wasn’t considered auspicious. People today are rewriting those rules. They want pieces that reflect personal style, and black offers drama and a modern edge that no other colour can. When paired with delicate florals, metallics, or soft shimmer, black becomes festive in a new way.
What’s trending in winter wedding-festive fashion scene?
This winter is about easy luxury. Brides and wedding guests are leaning towards lighter fabrics, fluid movement, and pieces that transition seamlessly from one event to another. Jewel tones, metallic embroidery, structured blouses, and modern drapes are taking centre stage.
What are some bridal wardrobe must-haves?
A statement corset, a lightweight sari, a versatile anarkali, a neutral or ivory set and comfortable embellished separates.
What inspires you?
I’m endlessly inspired by the women who wear my clothes—how they move, what they gravitate towards, how they define beauty for themselves. Nature, especially florals and soft light, always finds its way into my collections. And travel helps me reimagine colour, texture, and mood in new ways.
