This new collection by Cravings features timeless silhouettes with refined tailoring

A

Rose: This season, we reimagine the classics with an emphasis on elevated materials and craftsmanship—elevated take on classics with pieces like suede leather jackets and Japanese wool jackets. What is working is a renewed interest in structured tailoring, highlighting and focusing on versatile, day-to-night pieces that combine comfort with refined aesthetics. The importance of personal expression is also evident in the trend of mixing high and low pieces, which allows for a more luxurious, personalised and less conventional approach to daily wear. The result is a more nuanced, individual way of dressing—modern, elevated, and unmistakably aligned with the World of Cravings.