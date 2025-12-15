This new collection by Cravings features timeless silhouettes with refined tailoring
Manikaran Khurana and Rose Kundu’s contemporary luxe label, Cravings, has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, The Great Outdoors, which is all about modern minimalism, craftsmanship, and conscious design. The collection combines tactile textures, timeless silhouettes, and refined tailoring in earthy tones and off-white hues. Knitwear forms the core of this collection, using a unique blend of premium cotton fleece. Silhouettes are sculptural and clean with architectural lines The designer duo take us through the same.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Manikaran: The Great Outdoors is an introspective exploration of perspective where curiosity meets craftsmanship. Each design reflects a world reimagined—familiar yet unexpected, understated yet distinct. We are revealing the World of Cravings — Through the Keyhole on specific dates with respect to the gradual reveal of The Great Outdoors. There will be three drops launching on December 12, January 4, and January 17.
What’s working for this winter season in western casual and daily wear?
Rose: This season, we reimagine the classics with an emphasis on elevated materials and craftsmanship—elevated take on classics with pieces like suede leather jackets and Japanese wool jackets. What is working is a renewed interest in structured tailoring, highlighting and focusing on versatile, day-to-night pieces that combine comfort with refined aesthetics. The importance of personal expression is also evident in the trend of mixing high and low pieces, which allows for a more luxurious, personalised and less conventional approach to daily wear. The result is a more nuanced, individual way of dressing—modern, elevated, and unmistakably aligned with the World of Cravings.
What are the winter wear wardrobe must-haves?
Rose: A classic wool jacket to layer over a black sweatshirt, one can never go wrong with that.
Tell us about your upcoming spring-summer collection.
Manikaran: India has just seen a glimpse of what goes on. With Through the Keyhole, the World of Cravings has many facets that speak to different sets of voices within. Stay tuned for what’s to come, Through the Keyhole in the upcoming spring-summer collection.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.