Philocaly’s ‘Love Is Never Late’ redefines modern Indian menswear

Delhi-based menswear label Philocaly was launched in 2016 by Shrey Vij to redefine Indian tailoring. With its balance of craftsmanship, structure, and modernity, NIFT alumnus Shrey’s label has made a mark among the discerning young Indian men, including celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Abhay Deol, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Barun Sobti, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Inspired by love beyond age, Philocaly’s latest edit balances architectural precision with warmth and ease

The brand’s new collection, Love Is Never Late, celebrates love beyond age. Inspired by the emotional beauty of second chances — how love can find you again, no matter where life has taken you—it draws inspiration from neo-geometric motifs and architectural symmetry, symbolising how two different lives can come together seamlessly, much like structured forms finding harmony.