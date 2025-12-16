Philocaly’s ‘Love Is Never Late’ redefines modern Indian menswear

Delhi-based menswear label Philocaly was launched in 2016 by Shrey Vij to redefine Indian tailoring. With its balance of craftsmanship, structure, and modernity, NIFT alumnus Shrey’s label has made a mark among the discerning young Indian men, including celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Abhay Deol, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Barun Sobti, and Neeraj Ghaywan.
The brand’s new collection, Love Is Never Late, celebrates love beyond age. Inspired by the emotional beauty of second chances — how love can find you again, no matter where life has taken you—it draws inspiration from neo-geometric motifs and architectural symmetry, symbolising how two different lives can come together seamlessly, much like structured forms finding harmony.
“This is Philocaly’s most emotionally driven collection to date — softer in mood, but deeply expressive in storytelling. While previous collections explored design precision and architectural structure, this edit adds warmth, romance, and vibrancy through colour and print,” says Shrey.
The collection merges occasion wear with sentiment, balancing the brand’s signature tailoring with lightness and fluidity suited for celebrations. Light, vibrant floral prints have been reinterpreted through geometric repetition, representing the harmony between structure and spontaneity in love. Embroidery techniques highlight minimal surface detailing like corded lines, panelled intersections, and textured grids that echo architectural inspiration. “The palette draws from earth and emotion—soothing, tactile tones with a hint of optimism. Key hues include dune beige, celadon green, powder blue, and misty sage, punctuated with accents of sea foam and pale turquoise.
These shades of pastel blues and greens evoke serenity and maturity, while subtle warm undertones reflect renewal and affection,” Shrey explains.
Featuring a curated selection of linen-silk blends, pure silks, and lightweight perennial wools, the edit reflects comfort, refinement, and movement with its range of kurtas, bandi sets, bandhgalas, and Indo-westerns.
Interestingly, Philocaly is venturing into bespoke womenswear and their upcoming line will carry forward the signature architectural tailoring and minimalist luxury, albeit through a feminine lens.
