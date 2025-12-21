Amama’s Badhai Ho celebrates the grandeur and emotion of Indian weddings
Designed for OTT weddings, Amama’s latest collection, Badhai Ho, draws inspiration from the visual poetry of Indian weddings, including palatial halls, soft glow of vintage romance, handcrafted details, and rhythm of celebrations that fill every corner. Crafted with high grade zircon stones, luminous pearls, and Amama’s signature sculptural forms, the range blends old-world elegance with a contemporary flavour, making the jewels ideal for sangeets, cocktail nights, pheras, and everything in between. Nikita Gupta takes us through the details.
Tell us about Badhai Ho.
Badhai Ho is our love letter to every wedding story. It celebrates the joy, chaos, and charm of Indian weddings through jewellery that makes you feel special—whether you’re the bride, the best friend, or the sister running the show. With this collection, we wanted to capture the emotions behind each ceremony and create pieces that become a part of your most cherished memories.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Badhai Ho is more emotion-led than our previous collections. We’ve pushed ourselves into fresher silhouettes, lighter forms, and bolder storytelling, all while still keeping that unmistakable Amama soul intact.
What designs have you explored here?
We explored designs rooted in royal Indian heritage like vintage polki tones, kundan-inspired motifs, pearl work, and intricate stone detailing. But we reimagined them with a modern twist, for example, lighter silhouettes, playful earcuffs, layered stacks, statement hair accessories, and embellished potlis.
What is trending in wedding and festive jewellery wear this winter?
This winter, wedding and festive jewellery is all about celebrating tradition with a fresh twist. Bold statement chokers, layered necklaces, gemstones and dramatic earrings are trending big time.
What are some wedding must-haves when it comes to jewellery?
A striking necklace, statement earrings that frame your face, a delicate maang tika, bangles or a kada for that festive jingling charm, and a beautiful ring or hand piece to complete the look.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
Our next collection is already tanning somewhere by the ocean. Think sun-kissed days, salty hair, breezy silhouettes, and jewellery that feels like a passport stamp. Let’s just say you’ll want your travel bag ready.
