This artistic range from Yavi has a melange of silhouettes in a mix of fabrics
Yadvi Agarwal’s label Yavi’s AW’25 collection, Static History, stands out for its deep and warm colours. Easy cuts and an array of fabrics, including luxury merino wools woven in the Himalayas, define the range. Textures of corduroy lend the edit a grungy look, georgette gives it a sense of whimsy, while the warm merino wools with a hint of embroidery turn it elegant.
Textural fabrics and painterly moods anchor Yavi’s new season story
Staple luxe silks, crepes, cotton, and velvets also bring their charm. “The idea is to make you pause. Static History is a collection of artistic paintings on the most versatile fabrics exploring a plethora of silhouettes,” says Yadvi, who takes us through the collection.
How different is it from your previous one?
Quite different and more refined with bold accents. We have a story inspired by vintage prints, which are collaged together in layers that give this collection a very nostalgic feeling. On the other hand, a taffeta raincoat with a ruffled shirt is stark and bold, contemporary and shocking.
What inspires you?
Everything around me inspires me, from the sound of rain on leaves to the play of light and shadow on a wall. Rain, in particular, has always moved me. There’s a quiet rhythm and melancholy beauty in the way it transforms the world. It reminds me to pause, to observe, to find poetry in the everyday. Much of my inspiration comes from nature, art, and emotion existing in dialogue with one another. The creative process for me is intuitive. I respond to colours, moods, and fleeting impressions as they unfold around me. Every collection becomes a reflection of these small, beautiful interruptions that shape how I see and create.
What do Gen Z prefers in luxe wear?
Gen Z approaches luxury with curiosity and conscience. They want meaning, not just embellishment. For them, luxury isn’t about owning something rare; it’s about wearing something real. They care about the maker’s story, the ethics behind the piece, and the emotion it carries.
What’s trending in everyday luxe wear?
It is all about balance and pieces that are comfortable yet crafted with refinement. Textures like corduroy, velvet, and cupro have made a strong return because they bring warmth and tactility. We are also seeing a shift toward garments that can transition fluidly through the day. Relaxed silhouettes in elegant fabrics, with pockets and thoughtful details, are in demand. Soft tailoring, painterly prints, and fabrics that breathe and move are becoming the new symbols of ease and luxury.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.