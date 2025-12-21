This artistic range from Yavi has a melange of silhouettes in a mix of fabrics

Yadvi Agarwal’s label Yavi’s AW’25 collection, Static History, stands out for its deep and warm colours. Easy cuts and an array of fabrics, including luxury merino wools woven in the Himalayas, define the range. Textures of corduroy lend the edit a grungy look, georgette gives it a sense of whimsy, while the warm merino wools with a hint of embroidery turn it elegant.

Textural fabrics and painterly moods anchor Yavi’s new season story

Staple luxe silks, crepes, cotton, and velvets also bring their charm. “The idea is to make you pause. Static History is a collection of artistic paintings on the most versatile fabrics exploring a plethora of silhouettes,” says Yadvi, who takes us through the collection.