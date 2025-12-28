NicoBaarat by Nicobar is wedding wear without the weight
Nicobar, the mindfully artistic design studio founded by Simran Lal and Raul Rai, has just launched its debut wedding edit, NicoBaarat. The label’s stamp of effortless design language is there in this radiant collection that displays craftsmanship and culture through traditional handwork techniques like gota, mukaish, pitta, and sequins. Aparna Chandra, co-creative director of the brand, takes us through the elegant range.
Nicobar’s debut wedding edit focuses on intimacy, ease and modern Indian celebrations
Take us through your collection.
NicoBaarat is our first wedding edit, an India-modern take on celebrations that unfold across haldis, cocktails, brunches, and the in-betweens. It celebrates the people who make a wedding and the friendships, the rituals, the joy, and the mischief that thread through it all. The palette moves from vivid fuchsia, chartreuse, emerald, and purple to grounding black-and-white checks. Light, movement-friendly fabrics like organza, chanderi, cotton-silk, and metallic tissues meet craft-led textures including gota, mukaish, pitta, and sequins. The silhouettes stay modular with mix-and-match blouses, skirts, saris, and dupattas designed to be worn again.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea was to step into the cultural world of weddings—not the stage, but everything around it. NicoBaarat celebrates the people who make the wedding: the friends, families, siblings, and all the moments that never make it to the album. It draws from the spirit of maharanis—powerful yet playful—reimagined through modern colour, craft, and movement.
How different is this collection from the ones by existing wedding labels?
NicoBaarat isn’t built around bridal spectacle; it’s built around the lived-in, intimate moments of an Indian wedding. While many wedding labels focus on occasion-specific, heavy ensembles, this edit leans into lightness, modularity, craft, and repeat wear.
What’s trending this winter wedding season?
Lightness with personality is trending this season. Easy separates, sheer layers, soft shimmer, and bold colour stories. People are mixing traditional craft with contemporary silhouettes, choosing pieces that feel personal and move with them. Checks, metallic accents, mukaish textures, and jewel tones are strong this season.
What are your future plans?
The response to this edit has been positive, and it’s been received with a lot of love. We’re excited about building this collection further next year.
