NicoBaarat by Nicobar is wedding wear without the weight

A

NicoBaarat is our first wedding edit, an India-modern take on celebrations that unfold across haldis, cocktails, brunches, and the in-betweens. It celebrates the people who make a wedding and the friendships, the rituals, the joy, and the mischief that thread through it all. The palette moves from vivid fuchsia, chartreuse, emerald, and purple to grounding black-and-white checks. Light, movement-friendly fabrics like organza, chanderi, cotton-silk, and metallic tissues meet craft-led textures including gota, mukaish, pitta, and sequins. The silhouettes stay modular with mix-and-match blouses, skirts, saris, and dupattas designed to be worn again.