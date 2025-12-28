Payal Khandwala’s final capsule edit of 2025 sees her return to the label’s core notes

A

I’d say our silk sherwani jackets from AW festive 2025 with engineered brocade detailing. This is a process that entails mapping every detail of a motif and design scheme before it’s put to the loom. This creates a refined, elegant piece, with every inch in perfect harmony with the cut and flow of the garment. The sherwani jackets are versatile statement pieces—wear them with our signature tailored trousers or lehenga for a formal event, or throw them over a white t-shirt and jeans for a more relaxed look. It’s a memorable piece and a wardrobe collectible.