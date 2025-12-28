Payal Khandwala’s final capsule edit of 2025 sees her return to the label’s core notes
Payal Khandwala’s final capsule collection for 2025, aptly called End-of-Year, highlights the label’s timeless styles, rich textures, and craftsmanship. Payal returns to the label’s core notes for this range, built on a language of ease and centred around intimate and unhurried moments. The collection is made up of separates underscoring elegant drapes and rich textures in a muted, nature-inspired palette of ivory, crimson, olive, navy, champagne, silver, and black. Payal takes us through the same.
Tell us all about the End-of-Year capsule edit.
It’s a precise capsule of 15 pieces—all versatile separates in rich, earthy, and solid colours. We’ve worked predominantly with silk, and for the first time, we have a few statement pieces in leather. Each style carries our brand signatures of sharp cuts and architectural drapes. We have jumpsuit, skirts, dresses, shirts, trousers, jackets, and waistcoat and all the garments carry a hint of masculinity, which enhances the feminine, boho chic-style note.
How different is it from your previous collections?
It’s not a huge departure from our previous collections — everything comes from the same well spring of design thinking, where style and functionality are prioritised in equal measure. The noticeable departure from our AW Festive collection is the absence of brocades or colour blocking. This edit is entirely focused on solid colours, within a controlled palette.
What are the winter wedding wardrobe must-have?
I’d say our silk sherwani jackets from AW festive 2025 with engineered brocade detailing. This is a process that entails mapping every detail of a motif and design scheme before it’s put to the loom. This creates a refined, elegant piece, with every inch in perfect harmony with the cut and flow of the garment. The sherwani jackets are versatile statement pieces—wear them with our signature tailored trousers or lehenga for a formal event, or throw them over a white t-shirt and jeans for a more relaxed look. It’s a memorable piece and a wardrobe collectible.
What inspires your design?
I design what I would like to wear. I believe clothes are meant to make you feel good in your skin and highlight your individuality.
What are the plans for your label in 2026?
We’re currently working on spring-summer 2026. The spring-summer collection is developing in a similar direction to our End-of-Year edit. It’s too early to reveal more, but it’s an exciting collection in development, and we look forward to sharing more soon.
