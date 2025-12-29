Burn Baby, Burn: Papa Don’t Preach’s ode to slow-burn love
Papa Don’t Preach’s bridal collection, Burn Baby, Burn, is a return to the kind of love stories that once burned slow, steady, and eternal. The collection celebrates relationships through couture creations, where traditional khaakas and motifs are reimagined through modern craftsmanship, intricate handwork, and bold silhouettes. We speak with Shubhika Sharma about the same.
What’s the idea behind the name of the collection?
The name Burn Baby, Burn captures the emotional heart of the collection—a slow, beautiful, powerful burn of love that elevates you. It symbolises a love story that unfolds intentionally, like a flame that grows brighter with time. It denotes a celebration of the lover girl who loves deeply, fearlessly, and without losing herself.
How is this collection different from your previous one?
This collection marks a deliberate artistic homecoming. While Papa Don’t Preach is known for maximalist playfulness, Burn Baby, Burn steps into a realm that is richer, more architectural, and deeply rooted in Indian artistry. There is a strong fusion of Art Deco geometry with traditional henna motifs, new textiles like matka silk, raw silk, tulle, and organza, and heavily textured surfaces and complex handwork featuring 3D threadwork, aari, zardozi, mirror work, and 3D laser-cut metallic rosebuds.
What’s working for this winter wedding season?
This season, brides and grooms are gravitating toward artisanal detail, heirloom-worthy embroidery, and handcrafted elements. Silhouettes that feel timeless are reimagined with modern structure are in, as are rich textures like velvets, silks, and layered looks. Deeper reds, lilacs, marigolds, periwinkles, moss greens, and soft golds are back, and there’s a clear shift toward looks that feel both emotionally resonant and visually opulent.
What are some winter wardrobe essentials for brides, grooms, and guests?
For brides, textured fabrics like raw silk, layered tulles, capes, trails, draped veils, statement back harnesses, and sculpted corsetry for drama and structure. Grooms should opt for velvet sherwanis, muted silk layers, and sequinned bandis paired with ombré kur- tas. Guests can wear rich jewel tones and metallic accents and silhouettes like chic jumpsuits, pre-draped saris, or embellished jackets, besides sheer capes or embroidered boleros.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
While Burn Baby, Burn is the current focus, Papa Don’t Preach is actively expanding its couture, ready-to-wear, vegan accessories, and now high jewellery universe. The high jewellery line is only the “ first sighting,” with more edits on the way that continue exploring legacy, art, and collectible craftsmanship. In January, we plan on launching our very first high jewellery line, tentatively.
What inspires your designs?
The inspiration behind Burn Baby, Burn is a blend of emotion, storytelling, and Indian craftsmanship. It is inspired by old-world romance — the slow burn of a love that changes you. Visually, it draws from Art Deco meets henna art, where traditional khaakas and motifs find new expression through modern craftsmanship.
